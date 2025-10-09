Why Dowry Deaths Still Plague India: Harsh Laws, Hollow Justice

People protest for justice in Rajasthan People shouts slogans in a protest rally in demand of justice for deceased Pooja Chauhan who was allegedly murdered by the members of her in-laws for dowry in Beawar Photo: Outlook India

