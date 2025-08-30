From Alleged Dowry Demands To Death: Who Is Responsible For Nikki Bhati's Death?

On August 21, 2025, 28-year-old Nikki Bhati succumbed to severe burn injuries after allegedly being set on fire by her husband and in-laws in Greater Noida. Her family claims years of dowry-related abuse, including demands for a luxury car and ₹36 lakh. Despite previous assaults, Nikki returned to the home, hoping for reconciliation. The incident has sparked outrage, with alleged videos of her final moments circulating online. All accused have been arrested, and investigations are ongoing.