Jaishankar Meets European, UK And Egyptian Ministers At Sir Bani Yas Forum 2025

External Affairs Minister engages with key global leaders in Abu Dhabi on geopolitical and security issues in UAE at the forum

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
S Jaishankar meetings, Sir Bani Yas Forum 2025, Abu Dhabi summit, India foreign relations
In this image posted on Dec. 14, 2025, from left, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar with Latvia's Foreign Affairs Minister Baiba Braze, Luxembourg's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Xavier Bettel and Poland's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Radoslaw Sikorski on the sidelines of Sir Bani Yas Forum 2025, in Abu Dhabi, UAE. @DrSJaishankar/X via PTI Photo
Summary
Summary of this article

  • S Jaishankar met European, UK and Egyptian foreign ministers during the UAE summit.

  • Talks focused on regional and international geopolitical and security issues.

  • The meetings were held on the sidelines of the three-day Sir Bani Yas Forum 2025.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a series of bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Europe, the United Kingdom and Egypt on the sidelines of a high-level international summit in the United Arab Emirates, where global leaders and policymakers discussed key geopolitical and security challenges, according to PTI.

Jaishankar was in Abu Dhabi to attend the three-day Sir Bani Yas Forum 2025, which concluded on Sunday. On Saturday, he met several European foreign ministers and shared details of the interactions in social media posts, PTI reported.

In one post, Jaishankar said “it was great to be” with Luxembourg’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Xavier Bettel, Poland’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski, and Latvia’s Foreign Minister Baiba Braze.

S Jaishankar meetings, Sir Bani Yas Forum 2025, Abu Dhabi summit
In this image posted on Dec. 13, 2025, Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during a meeting with the Deputy Prime Minister of the United Kingdom David Lammy, on the sidelines of Sir Bani Yas Forum 2025, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. @DrSJaishankar/X via PTI Photo
During the forum, the External Affairs Minister also met UK Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy. “Good to see UK DPM @DavidLammy on the sidelines of Sir Bani Yas Forum 2025,” Jaishankar said in a separate social media post, according to PTI.

Jaishankar further held talks with Egypt’s Foreign Minister Dr Badr Abdelatty, describing the interaction as “nice to catch up” in another post.

Related Content
Related Content
EU ministers India, UK India talks, Egypt India diplomacy, global security discussions
In this image posted on Dec. 14, 2025, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Egypt of Badr Abdelatty on the sidelines of Sir Bani Yas Forum 2025, in Abu Dhabi, UAE. @DrSJaishankar/X via PTI Photo
The Sir Bani Yas Forum is an annual platform that brings together global leaders, ministers and experts to deliberate on regional and international issues, PTI reported.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
