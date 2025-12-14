Jaishankar Meets European, UK And Egyptian Ministers At Sir Bani Yas Forum 2025

S Jaishankar met European, UK and Egyptian foreign ministers during the UAE summit.
Talks focused on regional and international geopolitical and security issues.
The meetings were held on the sidelines of the three-day Sir Bani Yas Forum 2025.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a series of bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Europe, the United Kingdom and Egypt on the sidelines of a high-level international summit in the United Arab Emirates, where global leaders and policymakers discussed key geopolitical and security challenges, according to PTI.
Jaishankar was in Abu Dhabi to attend the three-day Sir Bani Yas Forum 2025, which concluded on Sunday. On Saturday, he met several European foreign ministers and shared details of the interactions in social media posts, PTI reported.
In one post, Jaishankar said “it was great to be” with Luxembourg’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Xavier Bettel, Poland’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski, and Latvia’s Foreign Minister Baiba Braze.
During the forum, the External Affairs Minister also met UK Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy. “Good to see UK DPM @DavidLammy on the sidelines of Sir Bani Yas Forum 2025,” Jaishankar said in a separate social media post, according to PTI.
Jaishankar further held talks with Egypt’s Foreign Minister Dr Badr Abdelatty, describing the interaction as “nice to catch up” in another post.
The Sir Bani Yas Forum is an annual platform that brings together global leaders, ministers and experts to deliberate on regional and international issues, PTI reported.
(With inputs from PTI)