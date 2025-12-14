Jaishankar Meets European, UK And Egyptian Ministers At Sir Bani Yas Forum 2025

In this image posted on Dec. 14, 2025, from left, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar with Latvia's Foreign Affairs Minister Baiba Braze, Luxembourg's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Xavier Bettel and Poland's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Radoslaw Sikorski on the sidelines of Sir Bani Yas Forum 2025, in Abu Dhabi, UAE. @DrSJaishankar/X via PTI Photo

