Jaishankar, Anand Meet at G7 in Niagara to Boost India–Canada Partnership

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met his Canadian counterpart Anita Anand on the sidelines of the G7 foreign ministers’ meeting in Niagara, expressing optimism about strengthening “our bilateral partnership”.
In a social media post, Jaishankar congratulated Anand on hosting the G7 meeting and acknowledged the progress made under the New Roadmap 2025. “Look forward to the further rebuilding of our bilateral partnership,” he added.
Anand, in a post on X, said the two leaders discussed “cooperation on trade, energy, security, and people-to-people ties”.
According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), “The external affairs minister's participation in the G7 foreign ministers' meeting reflects India's continued commitment to working with international partners in addressing global challenges and bolstering the voice of the Global South in international fora.”
Canada invited eight outreach partner nations — Australia, Brazil, India, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, South Korea, South Africa and Ukraine — to the G7 discussions, which focused on global economic and security challenges such as maritime security, economic resilience, energy security and critical minerals.
Jaishankar’s visit comes a month after Anand’s trip to India, during which both countries unveiled an ambitious roadmap to deepen cooperation in trade, energy, and critical minerals.
In that meeting, the two ministers had agreed to initiate ministerial-level discussions on bilateral trade and investment at the earliest, keeping in mind global economic dynamics and each nation’s “strategic priorities.”