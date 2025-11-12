Jaishankar, Anand Meet at G7 in Niagara to Boost India–Canada Partnership

The meeting followed Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand's recent visit to India, where the two countries agreed to begin ministerial-level talks on trade and investment aligned with their “strategic priorities.”

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
  1. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand on the sidelines of the G7 foreign ministers’ meeting and reaffirmed commitment to “further rebuilding our bilateral partnership.”

  2. Both leaders discussed “cooperation on trade, energy, security, and people-to-people ties,” and reviewed progress under the New Roadmap 2025.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met his Canadian counterpart Anita Anand on the sidelines of the G7 foreign ministers’ meeting in Niagara, expressing optimism about strengthening “our bilateral partnership”.

In a social media post, Jaishankar congratulated Anand on hosting the G7 meeting and acknowledged the progress made under the New Roadmap 2025. “Look forward to the further rebuilding of our bilateral partnership,” he added.

Anand, in a post on X, said the two leaders discussed “cooperation on trade, energy, security, and people-to-people ties”.

Jaishankar Urges Global South to Unite for Fair Trade, Tech Cooperation and Multilateral Reform

BY Outlook News Desk

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), “The external affairs minister's participation in the G7 foreign ministers' meeting reflects India's continued commitment to working with international partners in addressing global challenges and bolstering the voice of the Global South in international fora.”

Canada invited eight outreach partner nations — Australia, Brazil, India, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, South Korea, South Africa and Ukraine — to the G7 discussions, which focused on global economic and security challenges such as maritime security, economic resilience, energy security and critical minerals.

Trump claims that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured him that New Delhi would end the purchase.
Jaishankar And Rubio Meet In KL As India-US Set To Steady Ties

BY Seema Guha

Jaishankar’s visit comes a month after Anand’s trip to India, during which both countries unveiled an ambitious roadmap to deepen cooperation in trade, energy, and critical minerals.

In that meeting, the two ministers had agreed to initiate ministerial-level discussions on bilateral trade and investment at the earliest, keeping in mind global economic dynamics and each nation’s “strategic priorities.”

