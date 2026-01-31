India’s Arab League Outreach Today Is High On Symbolism

In this image posted on Jan. 30, 2026, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with Secretary General of League of Arab States Ahmed Aboul Gheit during a meeting, in New Delhi. Gheit is scheduled to participate in the 2nd India-Arab Foreign Ministers' Meeting (IAFMM). Photo: PTI

