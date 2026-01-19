To Join, Or Not to Join: India’s Dilemma Over Trump’s Gaza Peace Board Invitation

Being a permanent member of the peace board comes at a price of one billion USD. But for a three-year stint it is free. Many Indian analysts including retired diplomats say that India could come on board only for three years, with the choice to continue or drop off at the end of the term. This would give New Delhi a ring side view of proceedings as well as an opportunity to shape outcomes from inside the process and get an idea of how the board is functioning. It will kill two birds with one stone, it will not antagonise Trump and after three years it has the option to drop off if New Delhi finds that sitting on the board without a voice is not worthwhile. By that time Trump’s tenure too would be over...Not accepting will raise unnecessary eyebrows and not help India’s interests at the moment.