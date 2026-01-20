China Receives US Invite To Join Trump’s Gaza ‘Board of Peace’

The proposed board, unveiled as part of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire process, has also invited leaders including Modi, Sharif and Putin.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Updated on:
trump tariffs
US President Donald Trump | Photo: Getty images |
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • China said it has received a US invitation to join President Trump’s Gaza “Board of Peace” but did not say whether it will participate.

  • Beijing said China-US ties have remained broadly stable despite tensions, stressing that cooperation benefits both sides while confrontation harms them.

China on Tuesday said it has received an invitation from the United States to join President Donald Trump’s Gaza “Board of Peace”, but declined to clarify whether it would participate in the initiative.

Confirming the development, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said Beijing had received the US invitation when asked about China’s position on the proposed Gaza “Board of Peace”.

However, Guo did not specify to whom the invitation was addressed, nor did he indicate whether China would accept it. The board has been described by Trump as a "bold new approach to resolving Global Conflict".

Invitations have also been sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Russian President Vladimir Putin, along with leaders of several other countries.

The US president unveiled the board as part of the second phase of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip. In October, Israel and the militant group Hamas agreed to Trump’s peace plan.

Related Content
Related Content

Washington has projected the board as a new international body aimed at promoting peace and stability in Gaza and beyond, fuelling speculation that it could also address other global conflicts.

Representational Image - null
India Slams Pakistan For Raising Jammu And Kashmir Issue At UN

BY Outlook News Desk

Responding to a question on China’s assessment of Trump’s first year in office — marked by a tariff war between Beijing and Washington — Guo said China-US relations had achieved overall and dynamic stability over the past year despite periodic tensions.

He said such stability served the shared interests of both countries and aligned with the broader aspirations of the international community. The experience of the past year, he added, showed that cooperation between China and the United States benefits both sides, while confrontation harms them.

Guo said China and the US should find the right way for two major powers to coexist on the basis of equality, mutual respect and reciprocity. He added that China remains willing to work with the US to promote steady ties, while firmly safeguarding its sovereignty, security and development interests.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Hardik Pandya’s Heartwarming Video Message Leaves RCB’s New Batting Sensation Beaming - Watch

  2. MI vs DC Live Cricket Score, WPL 2026: Mumbai Indians Eye Play-Offs Berth

  3. Bangladesh Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, ICC U-19 World Cup 2026: Rain Stops, Inspection To Happen Soon| NZ 51/1 (10)

  4. WPL 2026: Mumbai Indians Adds Vaishnavi Sharma As Replacement For Injured Gunalan Kamalini

  5. Kristian Clarke Receives Call-Up For T20Is Against India In Place Of Injured Michael Bracewell

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Naomi Osaka Vs Antonia Ruzic Highlights, Australian Open: Japanese Survives Early Scare, Wins Opener In Three Sets

  2. Australian Open 2026, Day 3 Live Score: Sinner Advances As Gaston Retires Hurt; Fritz Wins

  3. Madison Keys Vs Oleksandra Oliynykova, Australian Open: Reigning Champ Enters Second Round - Data Debrief

  4. Jannik Sinner Vs Hugo Gaston, Australian Open: Italian Star Cruises Into Second Round After Opponent Retires Hurt

  5. Gael Monfils Loses To Home Favourite Dane Sweeny, Bids Emotional Goodbye

Badminton News

  1. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

  2. India Open Fiasco: High AQI, Bird Droppings Raise Questions Over Delhi Hosting BWF World Championships

  3. Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam Dominate Egypt Para Badminton International With Two Gold Medals Each

  4. BWF India Open 2026 Finals Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About Super 750 Title Round

  5. India Open Badminton 2026 Semi-Final Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About BWF Super 750 SF

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Snowfall Alert J&K, Uttarakhand, Himachal: Light Falls Continue January 18-20

  2. Voices From Prison: Of Lives Stolen For Dissent

  3. “She Tried to Be Strong”: Manipur Gang Rape Survivor Dies Awaiting Justice

  4. Voices From Prison: Hope Remains A Stubborn Thing Even In Captivity, Says Umar Khalid

  5. Voices From Prison: Bail Is Little Solace As I Lost My Life Anyway, Says Anand Teltumbde

Entertainment News

  1. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  2. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  3. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  4. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  5. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

US News

  1. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  2. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  3. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  4. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  5. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

World News

  1. What Iranian Women Want From Regime Change

  2. Trump Repeats Claim Of Ending India–Pakistan Conflict, Says He Stopped Eight Wars

  3. China Seeks WTO Panel Against India Over Auto And EV Incentive Schemes

  4. Europe Vows United Response To Trump’s Greenland Tariff Threats

  5. Greenlanders Protest Trump’s Claim Over Their Island

Latest Stories

  1. Trump Asserts Greenland Interest, Posts Messages From President Macron

  2. JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Begins Tomorrow: Exam Day Guidelines, Dress Code

  3. Trump Says Europe Unlikely To Resist Greenland Bid As Tensions Rise

  4. Akshay Kumar's Convoy Vehicle Meets With An Accident; Actor And Wife Twinkle Khanna Unhurt

  5. Jana Nayagan Censor Row: Hearing On Thalapathy Vijay’s Film Reportedly Scheduled To Begin At 11:30 AM

  6. Patna NEET Aspirant’s Death Puts Bihar Police Under Scanner After Post-Mortem Flags Sexual Violence

  7. Gael Monfils Vs Dane Sweeny Highlights, AO 2026 1st Round: Frenchman Loses As Australian Wins Over Four Sets

  8. Australian Open 2026, Day 3 Live Score: Sinner Advances As Gaston Retires Hurt; Fritz Wins