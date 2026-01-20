China Receives US Invite To Join Trump’s Gaza ‘Board of Peace’

China said it has received a US invitation to join President Trump’s Gaza “Board of Peace” but did not say whether it will participate.
Beijing said China-US ties have remained broadly stable despite tensions, stressing that cooperation benefits both sides while confrontation harms them.
China on Tuesday said it has received an invitation from the United States to join President Donald Trump’s Gaza “Board of Peace”, but declined to clarify whether it would participate in the initiative.
Confirming the development, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said Beijing had received the US invitation when asked about China’s position on the proposed Gaza “Board of Peace”.
However, Guo did not specify to whom the invitation was addressed, nor did he indicate whether China would accept it. The board has been described by Trump as a "bold new approach to resolving Global Conflict".
Invitations have also been sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Russian President Vladimir Putin, along with leaders of several other countries.
The US president unveiled the board as part of the second phase of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip. In October, Israel and the militant group Hamas agreed to Trump’s peace plan.
Washington has projected the board as a new international body aimed at promoting peace and stability in Gaza and beyond, fuelling speculation that it could also address other global conflicts.
Responding to a question on China’s assessment of Trump’s first year in office — marked by a tariff war between Beijing and Washington — Guo said China-US relations had achieved overall and dynamic stability over the past year despite periodic tensions.
He said such stability served the shared interests of both countries and aligned with the broader aspirations of the international community. The experience of the past year, he added, showed that cooperation between China and the United States benefits both sides, while confrontation harms them.
Guo said China and the US should find the right way for two major powers to coexist on the basis of equality, mutual respect and reciprocity. He added that China remains willing to work with the US to promote steady ties, while firmly safeguarding its sovereignty, security and development interests.