India Slams Pakistan For Raising Jammu And Kashmir Issue At UN

India said the right to self-determination must not be abused to encourage secession in pluralistic and democratic states.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Updated on:
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India accused Pakistan of misusing UN platforms to push its “divisive agenda” after its envoy referred to Jammu and Kashmir at the General Assembly.

  • New Delhi also called for the UN to deliver more effectively on peace, security and development.

  • It also highlighted challenges faced by the Global South.

India strongly criticised Pakistan for misusing United Nations platforms to pursue its “divisive agenda” after Islamabad’s envoy raised the issue of Jammu and Kashmir at the General Assembly.

Counsellor at India’s Permanent Mission to the UN, Eldos Mathew Punnoose, said on Thursday that the right to self-determination must not be misused to promote secession in pluralistic and democratic states.

“At a time when member states have to rise beyond their narrow considerations, Pakistan continues to misuse all platforms and processes in the UN to drive their divisive agenda,” Punnoose said.

"This forum is no exception either and Pakistan made an unwarranted reference to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, an integral and inalienable part of India,” he said while delivering India’s national statement during the UN General Assembly plenary debate on the ‘Report of the Secretary-General on the work of the Organisation’.

“The right to self-determination is a fundamental principle enshrined in the UN Charter. However, this right must not be abused to encourage secession in pluralistic and democratic states. Though habituated, Pakistan would do well if they do not resort to baseless allegations and falsehoods and portray a picture that is completely detached from reality,” he added.

India’s sharp response followed remarks by Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, who referred to Jammu and Kashmir during his address to the General Assembly.

Pakistan has repeatedly raised the issue of Jammu and Kashmir at the United Nations and its various forums. In his remarks, Punnoose also highlighted that the Global South faces a distinct set of developmental challenges, including development financing and climate justice.

“India has consistently endeavoured to bring these to the forefront across all UN platforms. Concerted and focused follow up action is required on this front. Moving forward, there is a need to translate the sentiments of the Global South to concrete and tangible steps,” he said.

As UN member states reflect on past developments, Punnoose said it was equally important to consider the current global context and the path ahead for the world’s largest multilateral body.

“United Nations is going through a crucial phase, as it faces various critical challenges. World citizenry expects the UN to deliver on each of the three pillars – peace and security, development and human rights,” he said.

India further stressed that the UN’s inability to intervene effectively in its core responsibilities raises questions about its efficacy, legitimacy and credibility. “This is quite pronounced in case of maintenance of international peace and security. As conflicts rage across different parts of the globe, the world hopes the UN to deliver, to put an end to human suffering and misery," Punnoose said.

