Explainer: The Importance Of Shaksgam Valley For India And China 

India has reiterated its rejection of the 1963 China–Pakistan boundary agreement as illegal, and maintains that Pakistan had no authority to cede the Shaksgam Valley.

Ainnie Arif
Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Updated on:
Shaksgam Valley
Shaksgam Valley | Photo: Linkedin: Global Insight
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India and China are at odds over the Shaksgam Valley, with New Delhi opposing Chinese infrastructure activity in the region.

  • China has reiterated its claim over the valley.

  • It has defended its infrastructure projects as legitimate, and said the boundary agreement and CPEC do not alter its position on the Kashmir issue.

More than a year after India and China reached an agreement to end a prolonged military standoff in eastern Ladakh that led to multiple sanctions, a new border dispute appears to be emerging over the Shaksgam Valley.

The two countries are at odds about the territorial claims over the Shaksgam Valley. India on Friday said that the strategically sensitive region is part of Indian territory and strongly opposed Chinese infrastructure activities in Shaksgam Valley, which is a part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that India does not recognise the “so-called China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, which passes through Indian territory that is under forcible and illegal occupation of Pakistan.” 

"Shaksgam Valley is Indian territory. We have never recognised the so-called China-Pakistan 'boundary agreement' signed in 1963. We have consistently maintained that the agreement is illegal and invalid." 

MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal - PTI
China Reiterates Claim Over Shaksgam Valley Amid India’s Objections

BY Outlook News Desk

What is the dispute about?

The contention over the geographically crucial regions steps from the disagreement of who originally had jurisdiction over the region. India maintains that Pakistan illegally ceded 5,180 sq km of Indian territory in the Shaksgam Valley to China in 1963.

Related Content
Related Content

Pakistan and China signed a boundary agreement then that transferred control of the Shaksgam, also known as Trans-Karakoram, area to China. India has never accepted the agreement, maintaining that Pakistan had no authority to cede territory that New Delhi considers part of Jammu and Kashmir.  "This has been clearly conveyed to Pakistani and Chinese authorities several times," Jaiswal added.

On Tuesday, January 13, Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi too asserted that India has never recognised the so-called China–Pakistan boundary agreement of 1963 and also does not recognise the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

CPEC is a bilateral project and part of the larger Belt and Road Initiative to improve infrastructure within Pakistan for better trade with China and to further integrate the countries of South Asia. The project was launched in 2015, when Chinese President Xi Jinping and Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif signed 51 agreements and memorandums of understanding valued at $46 billion.

Jaiswal stated that India has consistently protested with the Chinese side against attempts to alter the ground reality in the Shaksgam Valley. “We further reserve the right to take necessary measures to safeguard our interests.”

Where is Shaksgam valley?

The Shaksgam Valley, also known as the Trans Karakoram Tract, is a remote, high-altitude region located north of the Karakoram range. It lies within the Hunza–Gilgit area of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and remains a disputed territory.

The valley borders China’s Xinjiang province to the north, the Northern Areas of POK to the south and west, and the Siachen Glacier, the highest  militarised area in the world, to the east. 

Shaksgam is currently administered by China as part of Xinjiang. However, India has consistently maintained that the valley formed part of the former princely state of Jammu and Kashmir, now the Union Territory of Ladakh. 

Pakistan took control of the area during the 1947–48 war and later transferred it to China under the 1963 Sino-Pakistan agreement.

What has China said?

Amid India’s objections, China on Monday reiterated its territorial claims over the Shaksgam Valley asserting that Chinese infrastructure projects in the region are “beyond reproach.”

Jaiswal said the entire Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are an integral and inalienable part of India. Responding to his remarks, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a media briefing that “the territory you mentioned belongs to China”.

“It’s fully justified for China to conduct infrastructure construction on its own territory. China and Pakistan in the 1960s signed a boundary agreement and delimited the boundary between the two countries, which is the right of China and Pakistan as sovereign countries,” she said.

Addressing India’s criticism of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Mao reiterated Beijing’s position that the project is an economic cooperation initiative aimed at promoting local socio-economic development and improving people’s livelihoods.

"The China-Pakistan boundary agreement and CPEC do not affect China’s position on the Kashmir issue and the position remains unchanged," she said.

China’s official stance on Kashmir, repeatedly articulated by Beijing, is that “Jammu and Kashmir dispute is left over from history, and should be properly and peacefully resolved in accordance with the UN Charter, relevant UN Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreements”.

The agreement also includes a clause stating that after the settlement of the Kashmir dispute between India and Pakistan, the sovereign authority will reopen negotiations with the Chinese government to conclude a formal boundary treaty.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Delhi Vs Vidarbha LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 4th QF: DEL's Final Anuj Rawat Departs|DEL 224/9 (45)

  2. Punjab Vs Madhya Pradesh, VHT 2025-26 QF Highlights: Prabhsimran And Co Register Lohri Win As PUN Advance To Semis

  3. IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru's New Home Venue Decided For Upcoming Season - Report

  4. Australia Captain Alyssa Healy Announces Retirement Plan After India Series

  5. RCB Vs UPW, WPL 2026: Grace Harris Plays Blinder As Bengaluru Romp To Second Straight Win

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Brisbane International Final: Aryna Sabalenka Trounces Marta Kostyuk, Lifts Second Title In Row

  2. Aryna Sabalenka Beats Marta Kostyuk To Retain Brisbane International Title, Ahead Of Australian Open

  3. Aryna Sabalenka Beats Madison Keys To Reach Brisbane International Semi-Finals

  4. Wildcard Player’s Struggle Goes Viral As Organisers Admit Selection Error

  5. Australian Open 2026: Prize Money Hits All Time Record High - Check Details

Badminton News

  1. India Open 2026 Badminton Day 1 LIVE Updates: Lakshya Sen Beats Ayush Shetty 21-12, 21-15 To Enter Second Round

  2. BWF India Open Super 750 Guide: Indians In Action, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  3. BWF India Open Super 750 Preview: High Hopes, Tricky Draws Await Home Shuttlers

  4. BWF Malaysia Open 2026: PV Sindhu Crashes Out After Losing To World No.2 Wang Zhiyi In Semi-Final

  5. PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhiyi, Malaysia Open Semi-Final Highlights: Indian Ace Goes Down Fighting In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Message From JeM Chief Warns Multiple Suicide Bombers Ready To Be Deployed

  2. Shah Bano’s Daughter Speaks: Truth Behind Bollywood Film Haq And Her Mother’s Historic Legal Battle

  3. Warming Up For Winters: How Shimla Lost Its Snowfall

  4. Ringing Phones, Familiar Promises: Mumbai Candidates, Voters In Last Gear For BMC Polls

  5. Rajasthan Weather Alert – Severe Cold Wave and Dense Fog Persist

Entertainment News

  1. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  2. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

  3. Watching The Watchdogs: No One Killed Jessica & Journalism On Screen

  4. Supriya Pathak Interview | “If I Don’t Enjoy Watching What I’m Doing, I Cannot Expect The Audience To Enjoy it”

  5. Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star: Why Deepika Padukone Outshines Bollywood’s Glitterati

US News

  1. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  2. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  3. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  4. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  5. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

World News

  1. As Protests Continue, Will Trump Attack Iran?

  2. Pro-Iran Rallies Sweep Cities As Tehran Blames Foreign ‘Terrorism’ For Unrest

  3. Australia Declares State Of Disaster As Bushfires Continue To Rage

  4. US Justice Department Subpoenaed Federal Reserve, Opens Criminal Probe Against Powell

  5. Iran Crisis: What’s Driving the Latest Wave of Protests?

Latest Stories

  1. Explainer: The Importance Of Shaksgam Valley For India And China 

  2. Third Rape Case: Police Gets Custody of Expelled Congress MLA

  3. Punjab Vs Madhya Pradesh Toss Update, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 QF: MP Bowl First - Check Playing XIs

  4. Liverpool 4-1 Barnsley Highlights, FA Cup Third Round: Reds Overcome Szoboszlai Error To Seal Big Win At Anfield

  5. Richest Civic Body Fights Funds Crunch: Parties Still Lure BMC Voters With Freebies

  6. Makar Sankranti 2026 Astrology: Saturn’s Shift Into Capricorn And Its Impact On All 12 Zodiac Signs

  7. Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Box Office Collection Day 1: Chiranjeevi Starrer Earns Nearly Rs 30 Crore

  8. West Bengal Nipah Virus Scare: Two Nurses Critical, Samples Sent For Confirmation