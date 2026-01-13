China Reiterates Claim Over Shaksgam Valley Amid India’s Objections

India rejected the 1963 China-Pakistan boundary agreement as illegal and invalid, reiterated that Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are integral parts of India, and opposed the CPEC passing through Pakistan-occupied territory.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Says ‘Will Study Implications’ Of Pakistan-Saudi Arabia Defence Deal
MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • China reaffirmed its territorial claim over the Shaksgam Valley, saying infrastructure construction there is legitimate, after India criticised the projects and asserted the area is Indian territory.

  • Beijing maintained that the boundary agreement and CPEC do not affect its stance on Kashmir.

  • Beijing said it should be resolved peacefully in line with UN resolutions and bilateral agreements.

China on Monday reiterated its territorial claims over the Shaksgam Valley amid India’s objections, asserting that Chinese infrastructure projects in the region are "beyond reproach".

India on Friday criticised China’s infrastructure development activities in the Shaksgam Valley, stating that it reserves the right to take necessary measures to safeguard its interests, as the area is Indian territory.

Pakistan illegally ceded 5,180 sq km of Indian territory in the Shaksgam Valley to China in 1963 from areas under its illegal occupation.

"Shaksgam Valley is Indian territory. We have never recognised the so-called China-Pakistan 'boundary agreement' signed in 1963. We have consistently maintained that the agreement is illegal and invalid," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

“We also do not recognise the so-called China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, which passes through Indian territory that is under forcible and illegal occupation of Pakistan,” he added.

Jaiswal said the entire Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are an integral and inalienable part of India. "This has been clearly conveyed to Pakistani and Chinese authorities several times," he said.

Related Content
Related Content

Responding to Jaiswal’s remarks, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a media briefing that “the territory you mentioned belongs to China”.

"It’s fully justified for China to conduct infrastructure construction on its own territory. China and Pakistan in the 1960s signed a boundary agreement and delimited the boundary between the two countries, which is the right of China and Pakistan as sovereign countries,” she said.

On India’s criticism of the CPEC, Mao reiterated Beijing’s position that it is an economic cooperation initiative aimed at promoting local socio-economic development and improving people’s livelihoods.

"The China-Pakistan boundary agreement and CPEC do not affect China’s position on the Kashmir issue and the position remains unchanged," she said.

China’s official stance on Kashmir, frequently reiterated by Beijing, is that “Jammu and Kashmir dispute is left over from history, and should be properly and peacefully resolved in accordance with the UN Charter, relevant UN Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreements”.

The 1963 agreement ceding territory in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir was significant for both Pakistan and China as it provided a common boundary between the two countries, which otherwise would not have shared a border.

The agreement also includes a clause stating that after the settlement of the Kashmir dispute between India and Pakistan, the sovereign authority will reopen negotiations with China to conclude a formal boundary treaty.

(with PTI inputs)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Delhi Vs Vidarbha LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 4th QF: Arya, Kandpal Initiate Chase|DEL 9/0 (1.3)

  2. Punjab Vs Madhya Pradesh LIVE Score, VHT 2025-26 QF: Yash Dubey, Himanshu Mantri Start Chase|MP 13/0 (3.4)

  3. IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru's New Home Venue Decided For Upcoming Season - Report

  4. Australia Captain Alyssa Healy Announces Retirement Plan After India Series

  5. RCB Vs UPW, WPL 2026: Grace Harris Plays Blinder As Bengaluru Romp To Second Straight Win

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Brisbane International Final: Aryna Sabalenka Trounces Marta Kostyuk, Lifts Second Title In Row

  2. Aryna Sabalenka Beats Marta Kostyuk To Retain Brisbane International Title, Ahead Of Australian Open

  3. Aryna Sabalenka Beats Madison Keys To Reach Brisbane International Semi-Finals

  4. Wildcard Player’s Struggle Goes Viral As Organisers Admit Selection Error

  5. Australian Open 2026: Prize Money Hits All Time Record High - Check Details

Badminton News

  1. India Open 2026 Badminton Day 1 LIVE Updates: All Eyes On Lakshya Sen Vs Ayush Shetty Clash In New Delhi

  2. BWF India Open Super 750 Guide: Indians In Action, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  3. BWF India Open Super 750 Preview: High Hopes, Tricky Draws Await Home Shuttlers

  4. BWF Malaysia Open 2026: PV Sindhu Crashes Out After Losing To World No.2 Wang Zhiyi In Semi-Final

  5. PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhiyi, Malaysia Open Semi-Final Highlights: Indian Ace Goes Down Fighting In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Message From JeM Chief Warns Multiple Suicide Bombers Ready To Be Deployed

  2. Ringing Phones, Familiar Promises: Mumbai Candidates, Voters In Last Gear For BMC Polls

  3. Warming Up For Winters: How Shimla Lost Its Snowfall

  4. Rajasthan Weather Alert – Severe Cold Wave and Dense Fog Persist

  5. Shah Bano’s Daughter Speaks: Truth Behind Bollywood Film Haq And Her Mother’s Historic Legal Battle

Entertainment News

  1. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  2. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

  3. Watching The Watchdogs: No One Killed Jessica & Journalism On Screen

  4. Supriya Pathak Interview | “If I Don’t Enjoy Watching What I’m Doing, I Cannot Expect The Audience To Enjoy it”

  5. Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star: Why Deepika Padukone Outshines Bollywood’s Glitterati

US News

  1. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  2. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  3. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  4. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  5. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

World News

  1. As Protests Continue, Will Trump Attack Iran?

  2. US Justice Department Subpoenaed Federal Reserve, Opens Criminal Probe Against Powell

  3. Australia Declares State Of Disaster As Bushfires Continue To Rage

  4. Trump Repeats Claim Of Ending India–Pakistan Conflict, Says He Stopped Eight Wars

  5. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

Latest Stories

  1. Punjab Vs Madhya Pradesh Toss Update, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 QF: MP Bowl First - Check Playing XIs

  2. Liverpool 4-1 Barnsley Highlights, FA Cup Third Round: Reds Overcome Szoboszlai Error To Seal Big Win At Anfield

  3. Amid BMC’s Financial Crunch, Political Parties Go Big On Welfare Schemes

  4. Makar Sankranti 2026 Astrology: Saturn’s Shift Into Capricorn And Its Impact On All 12 Zodiac Signs

  5. Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Box Office Collection Day 1: Chiranjeevi Starrer Earns Nearly Rs 30 Crore

  6. West Bengal Nipah Virus Scare: Two Nurses Critical, Samples Sent For Confirmation

  7. The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 4: Prabhas Starrer Witnesses Steep Decline, Plummets To Single-Digits

  8. The Quiet Privatisation of India’s Public Sector: How the State Is Withdrawing Without Saying So