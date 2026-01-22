Trump’s Board of Peace for Gaza Splits The World Wide Open

Perceived as encroaching upon global bodies such as the United Nations, the proposal has triggered global unease

Seema Guha
Seema Guha
Updated on:
Updated on:
trump
President Donald Trump, center, holds up a signed Board of Peace charter during the Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026 Photo: Evan Vucci
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Trump’s disdain of the UN and other multilateral organisations is well known.

  • Trump recently signed a memorandum directing the withdrawal of the United States from 66 international organisations

  • These include 31 UN)entities and 35 non-UN bodies, marking a significant retreat from multilateral engagement.

US president Donald Trump’s “Board of Peace”, announced last September as part of the 20-point peace plan, was originally aimed at   overseeing the reconstruction of Gaza. A small team that included former British prime minister Tony Blair, US secretary of state  Marco Rubio, Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff, and the President’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner as members of the founding Executive Board.

But since then the mandate has expanded, with Trump now saying this model could be used for future conflict resolutions. This has triggered unease across the world, with the Board seen as encroaching on the traditional role of the United Nations.

"The U.S. president will be the inaugural chairman of the board and it will be tasked with promoting peace around the world and working to resolve conflicts," a draft of the charter said. It also says that the Board will undertake "peace-building functions in accordance with international law", raising alarm bells around the world.

Trump’s disdain of the UN and other multilateral organisations is well known. Earlier this month, Donald Trump signed a memorandum directing the withdrawal of the United States from 66 international organisations, including 31 United Nations (UN) entities and 35 non-UN bodies, marking a significant retreat from multilateral engagement.

Related Content
Related Content
null - null
To Join, Or Not to Join: India’s Dilemma Over Trump’s Gaza Peace Board Invitation

BY Seema Guha

The U.N. Security Council in November mandated the  Board of Peace but only through 2027 and to be solely focused on Gaza. Russia and China abstained, complaining that the U.S.-drafted resolution did not give the U.N. a clear role in Gaza's future.

Invitations from Trump have gone out to 50 countries to join, with a signing ceremony in place on Thursday in Davos. CNN quoted a senior US official saying around 35 nations have already consented to attend. Invites have also gone out to Russia and China. India and Pakistan are also in the list. Islamabad has agreed to participate, while India has not yet taken a call.

Permanent membership is priced at $1 billion while three-year stints are free. Russia’s Vladimir Putin wants to join but has said the one billion dollar fee should come from Moscow’s funds frozen by Joe Biden since the military action in Ukraine.

“So even before we decide whether to formally take part in the Peace Council, given Russia’s special ties with the Palestinian people, we could, I believe, send one billion US dollars to the Council. Using Russian assets that were frozen under the previous US administration," Putin said.

Four European countries, France, Sweden, Norway and Slovenia, have declined to be part of the board. Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob said "the time has not yet come to accept the invitation." France and US relations following Trump’s earlier threat to take over Greenland have hit a wall. President Emmanuel Macron’s government has opted to stay out of concerns over Trump’s attempts to undercut the UN system. France is a permanent member of the UN Security Council, together with the US, UK, Russia and China.

"Yes to implementing the peace plan presented by the president of the United States, which we wholeheartedly support, but not to creating an organisation as it has been presented, which would replace the United Nations," French foreign minister Jean-Noel Barrot said.

Trump and Norway have had a spat over the Nobel Peace prize, and Oslo is in no mood to humour the US leader.

Trump Says US Must ‘Own’ Greenland To Counter Russia and China. - File Photo; Representaitve image
Trump Presses for US Control of Greenland At Davos Forum

BY Outlook News Desk

But the good news for Trump is that major Muslim countries and those who worked to get the peace deal going are joining the Peace Board.  Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar and Egypt as well as Turkiye have agreed to be part of the US effort. Morocco, Pakistan, Indonesia, Kosovo, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and nations like Paraguay, and Vietnam. Armenia and Azerbaijan are also in. Israel and Benjamin Nethanyahu, a close friend and ally of Trump, will be part of the Board. But Netanyahu’s presence has disappointed Palestinians who see him as the perpetrator of the genocide in Gaza.

Canada said it has agreed ``in principle’’ to join but the details are being worked out. However key Western allies like the UK, Germany and Japan have not yet signed in and would not be present at a signing ceremony for the Board. Trump is in Davos to attend the World Economic Forum. Italy’s Giorgia Meloni is likely to join in a few days.  She is again a friend of the US President. Pope Leo has been invited, but the American pontiff has not yet done so.

No one is sure how the Board will eventually work. What needs to be at the front and centre of the effort is rebuilding civic amenities and providing clean water, food and medical aid to the shattered people of Gaza. As diplomatic wrangling continues, the reality on the ground in Gaza remains one of devastation, displacement and humanitarian collapse. Whether the Board of Peace becomes a turning point or another experiment will be judged not in conference rooms, but on the ground in Gaza.

Countries that have accepted to join the board include:

Argentina, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahrain. Belarus, Egypt, Hungary, Indonesia,  Israel, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Morocco, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan and Vietnam. The list is expected to grow.

Countries that will not join the board:

France, Norway, Sweden and Slovenia.

Countries that have not yet made up their mind:

Britain, China, Croatia, Germany, India, European Union’s executive arm, Paraguay, Russia,  Singapore and  Ukraine.

This list will undergo several changes as more countries agree to join.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. GG Vs UPW Live Cricket Score, WPL 2026: Devine’s Gritty Fifty Lifts Gujarat To 153, Sets Up Tricky Chase

  2. Afghanistan Vs West Indies LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd T20I: First Blood For AFG As Shahidullah Castles Charles

  3. England Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, 1st ODI: SL Tighten Grip With Consecutive Wickets | ENG 168/6 (40)

  4. RCB Sale: Adar Poonawalla To Make 'Strong And Competitive' Bid For IPL Franchise

  5. T20 World Cup: Bangladesh Stand Firm On Not Travelling To India Amid ICC's Ouster Ultimatum

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open Day 5 Highlights: Jannik Sinner Sails Into Round 3; Stan Wawrinka Wins Thriller - As It Happened

  2. Jannik Sinner Vs James Duckworth, Australian Open: Italian Dispatches Home Hope In Second Round

  3. Naomi Osaka Vs Sorana Cirstea, Australian Open: Former World Number One Progresses To Third Round

  4. Jannik Sinner Vs James Duckworth, Australian Open: Reigning Champ Overpowers Home ‍Wildcard

  5. Novak Djokovic Vs Francesco Maestrelli, Australian Open: Serbian Registers 399th Grand Slam Match Win

Badminton

  1. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  2. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

  3. India Open Fiasco: High AQI, Bird Droppings Raise Questions Over Delhi Hosting BWF World Championships

  4. Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam Dominate Egypt Para Badminton International With Two Gold Medals Each

  5. BWF India Open 2026 Finals Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About Super 750 Title Round

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Delhi NCR Weather Alert: IMD Issues Yellow Warning for Dense Fog

  2. He Has Been Arrested For Political Reasons: Gitanjali Angmo On Husband Sonam Wangchuk's Imprisonment

  3. Me Coming Out Alive Is A Miracle: Hany Babu, Bhima-Koregaon Accused, On Life Behind Bars

  4. Greater Noida Death Case: Builder Sent To Week-Long Judicial Custody, SIT Questions Noida Authority Officials

  5. The Inimitable Legacy Of Jaipal Singh Munda

Entertainment News

  1. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  2. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  3. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  4. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  5. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

US News

  1. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  4. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  5. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

World News

  1. Putin On Trump’s Greenland Bid: ‘None Of Our Business’

  2. Trump Presses for US Control of Greenland At Davos Forum

  3. Over 300 Journalists Jailed Worldwide For Fifth Straight Year: CPJ

  4. Trump’s DON-ROE Doctrine And A New Aggressive America

  5. Will Not Be Blackmailed: Swedish PM Says As Tensions With US Mount

Latest Stories

  1. Rahul Gandhi Urges Congress District Chiefs To Take On ‘Corrupt’ Regime Fearlessly

  2. Trump’s DON-ROE Doctrine And A New Aggressive America

  3. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Highlights, Round 6 Day 1: Run-Out Ruins Easwaran’s Fine Innings At 81; Gill Goes For Duck

  4. Vishal Bhardwaj Addresses Rumoured Fallout With Shahid Kapoor: We've Formed A Bond Between Us Like Laxmikant-Pyarelal

  5. Australian Open Day 5 Highlights: Jannik Sinner Sails Into Round 3; Stan Wawrinka Wins Thriller - As It Happened

  6. Stan Wawrinka Vs Arthur Gea, Australian Open 2nd Round Highlights: Wawrinka Outlasts Gea in 5-Set Epic - As It Happened

  7. Trump Asserts Greenland Interest, Posts Messages From President Macron

  8. JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Begins Tomorrow: Exam Day Guidelines, Dress Code