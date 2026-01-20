Trump Asserts Greenland Interest, Posts Messages From President Macron

Donald Trump continued to assert US' interest in the takeover of Greenland before travelling to Davos
US President Donald Trump continued to assert US' interest in the takeover of Greenland, ahead of travelling to Davos for the World Economic Forum in Switzerland.
According to the BBC, the US president was asked by reporters about what he wants to say to European leaders at Davos- many of whom have opposed US' stand.
"Look, we have to have it, they can't protect it," Trump said.
Furthermore, the US President posted on Truth Social a screenshot of the messages he said, was a note from French President Emmanuel Macron.
According to the screenshot posted by Trump, Macron apparently told the U.S. president that "he could set up a G7 meeting after Davos, on Thursday, and invite the Ukrainians, the Danish, the Syrians and the Russians to participate on the margins of the meeting", and also invited Trump to have dinner with him in Paris.
The message also opens with an apparent note from Macron where he says that France stands with the US on matters surrounding Syria, that both the countries can "do great things in Iran", but fails to understand what Trump plans to do with Greenland.
Earlier on Monday, Donald Trump had dismissed Macron’s decision not to join the 'Board of Peace' aimed at resolving the situation in Gaza, saying “nobody wants him," CNN reported.
“Well nobody wants him because he’s going to be out of office very soon, so you know, that’s alright,” Trump told reporters.
“I’ll put a 200% tariff on his wines and champagnes, and he’ll join. But he doesn’t have to join,” Trump told reporters on Monday, CNN quoted.