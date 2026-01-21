Trump Says There Is No Going Back On Greenland

The US president says there is “no going back” on acquiring Greenland, calling it “imperative,” and has refused to rule out the use of force.
European and North American leaders warn of a breakdown in global rules, while Trump’s comments raise concerns about tensions within Nato.
Trump insists he has strengthened Nato but openly doubts whether the alliance would come to the US’s defence, despite Nato’s Article 5 mutual defence pledge.
US President Donald Trump has intensified his rhetoric over Greenland, declaring there is “no going back” on his desire for the United States to take control of the Arctic territory, which he described as “imperative” for global security.
Speaking during a lengthy news conference at the White House, Trump declined to specify how far he would go to acquire Greenland, telling reporters, “You’ll find out.” In a series of social media posts and public remarks, the president suggested the issue was non-negotiable, while insisting that “things are going to work out pretty well” in Greenland.
Trump is due to arrive in Davos, Switzerland, on Wednesday for the World Economic Forum, where he said there are “a lot of meetings scheduled on Greenland.” His comments have drawn international attention and concern, particularly among US allies.
French President Emmanuel Macron warned at the Davos meeting of a “shift towards a world without rules,” while Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said the “old order is not coming back,” comments widely interpreted as responses to growing geopolitical tensions.
Asked by the BBC whether the potential strain—or even breakup—of the Nato alliance was a price he was willing to pay to secure Greenland, Trump rejected the premise. “Nobody has done more for Nato than I have, in every way,” he said, adding that “NATO is going to be happy and we are going to be happy. We need it for world security.”
However, Trump also questioned whether the alliance would reciprocate US support if Washington were under threat. “I know we’ll come to Nato’s rescue, but I just really do question whether or not they’ll come to ours,” he said.
Nato, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, has 32 member states, including the United States as one of its 12 founding members. A cornerstone of the alliance is Article 5, which states that an armed attack against one member is considered an attack against all.
Trump has not ruled out the use of military force to acquire Greenland. When asked by NBC News whether he would use force to seize the territory, the president replied, “No comment.”
Greenland is an autonomous territory within the Kingdom of Denmark, a Nato member, and any attempt to take control of it would have significant implications for international law and transatlantic relations.