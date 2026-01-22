Trump Drops Greenland Tariff Threat After NATO Talks In Davos

Denmark said the issue should be handled through quiet diplomacy rather than public exchanges. “What is crucial for us is that we get to end this with respect for the integrity and sovereignty of the kingdom (of Denmark) and the right of the Greenlandic people to self-determination,” Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen told public broadcaster DR. He said he had spoken with Rutte but did not disclose details. Greenland’s government did not respond to requests for comment.