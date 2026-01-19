India Invited to Join Trump’s ‘Board of Peace’ for Post-War Gaza Governance

India has received an invitation to join a US-backed “Board of Peace,” a new international body proposed by President Donald Trump to oversee post-war governance and stabilisation in Gaza, according to a letter shared by the US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor.

The invitation comes as a Palestinian technocratic committee met for the first time in Cairo on Friday to begin planning Gaza’s reconstruction after nearly two years of war between Israel and Hamas.

In his letter, Trump described the Board of Peace as part of a 20-point “Comprehensive Plan” to end the Gaza conflict, first announced in September last year. He said the initiative had since received broad support from leaders across the Arab world, Israel and Europe, and was formally endorsed by the United Nations Security Council through Resolution 2803 in November.

The outreach to India comes nearly four months after the Board was first announced, even as the White House unveiled the leadership structure that will oversee Gaza’s political and administrative transition.

The Palestinian committee will be led by Ali Shaath, a Gaza-born engineer and former Palestinian Authority official. Speaking after Friday’s meeting, Shaath said reconstruction could take about three years, with immediate attention on shelter and essential services. “The people were waiting for this committee and its work to rescue them,” he told Egypt’s state-run Al-Qahera News.

What Is the Board of Peace?

The Board of Peace was proposed last September as part of Trump’s broader Gaza peace plan. Under the framework, Gaza would be administered by a non-political Palestinian committee responsible for day-to-day governance, while the Board of Peace would provide international oversight.

While the United Nations approved the original framework with a mandate limited to Gaza and lasting until the end of 2027, the charter now circulated to invited countries outlines a much wider role. It describes the Board as a new international organisation tasked with addressing not only active conflicts but also regions “threatened by conflict” worldwide.

The charter does not explicitly refer to Gaza.

Membership Terms and Structure

Invitations have been sent to countries across regions and political blocs, including Hungary, Greece, Turkey, Canada, Egypt, Jordan, Albania, Paraguay and Argentina. Pakistan has confirmed receiving an invitation, while Hungary is the only country so far to publicly accept.

Under the charter, members will serve three-year terms unless they contribute $1 billion in their first year, which would grant permanent membership — a provision absent from the original UN-approved mandate. Acceptance requires countries to formally agree to be bound by the charter.

Trump Named Permanent Chair

The charter designates Donald J. Trump as the inaugural chairman of the Board of Peace in a personal capacity, separate from his position as US President. It states that the chairman can step down only voluntarily or be removed unanimously by the executive board, whose members are largely Trump appointees. Any successor would be designated by Trump.

Critics argue that this structure raises concerns about accountability and potential overlap with existing multilateral institutions, including the United Nations.

White House Names Oversight Leadership

The White House said the Board’s executive arm will include US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, former UK prime minister Tony Blair, Apollo Global Management CEO Marc Rowan, World Bank president Ajay Banga, and US national security adviser Robert Gabriel.

Former UN Middle East envoy Nickolay Mladenov will oversee day-to-day operations as the executive board’s representative.

A separate Gaza Executive Board will coordinate with the Palestinian committee and an international stabilisation force. Its members include Turkey’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Qatari diplomat Ali Al-Thawadi, Egypt’s intelligence chief Hassan Rashad, UAE minister Reem Al-Hashimy, Israeli businessman Yakir Gabay, and former Dutch deputy prime minister Sigrid Kaag.

Challenges Ahead

Israeli forces have withdrawn from parts of Gaza following a ceasefire that took effect on October 10, allowing thousands of displaced Palestinians to return. However, key challenges remain, including sustaining the ceasefire, deploying an international security force and addressing the future of Hamas.

