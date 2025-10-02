White House Hails Global Support For Trump’s Gaza Peace Initiative; Modi, Arab States Endorse Plan

The White House announced Wednesday that President Trump’s new peace initiative for Gaza has sparked widespread international support, with many viewing it as a potential turning point after years of conflict.


PM Narendra Modi with President Donald Trump at the White House Photo: Narendra Modi/X
  

  • The White House also cited endorsements from a joint statement by the foreign ministers of several other nations.

  

The White House highlighted the "global support”, including from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for President Donald Trump's “visionary” plan for peace in war-battered Gaza. The statement said that the visionary plan has drawn support from key leaders from Arab to the West, PTI reported. 



Described by governments around the world as a “game changer,” the plan outlines a comprehensive strategy focused on an immediate end to violence, the release of all hostages, ongoing humanitarian aid, and a long-term vision of rebuilding Gaza into a beacon of prosperity.

Modi had earlier posted on X stating that "We welcome President Donald J. Trump’s announcement of a comprehensive plan to end the Gaza conflict. It provides a viable pathway to long term and sustainable peace, security and development for the Palestinian and Israeli people, as also for the larger West Asian region. We hope that all concerned will come together behind President Trump’s initiative and support this effort to end conflict and secure peace.” 

The White House also cited endorsements from a joint statement by the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Jordan, the UAE, Indonesia, Pakistan, Türkiye, Qatar, and Egypt, alongside expressions of support from Australia, Canada, China, the European Commission, France, Italy, Japan, the UK, the Palestinian Authority, and Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The plan was released on Monday which entails that Gaza will be a deradicalised, terror-free zone that does not pose a threat to its neighbours and will be redeveloped.

With PTI inputs

