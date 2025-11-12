Sergio Gor Appointed New US Ambassador to India, Vows To Strengthen Ties

Sergio Gor was sworn in as the new US Ambassador to India, pledging to deepen bilateral ties.
His appointment reflects Washington’s focus on strengthening Indo-US cooperation in trade and security.
Gor will additionally act as Special Envoy for South and Central Asia, widening his regional responsibilities.
Sergio Gor has officially taken charge as the new United States Ambassador to India, expressing gratitude and enthusiasm for the role during his swearing-in ceremony at the Oval Office.
Gor, 38, said he was “deeply grateful” for the opportunity and looked forward to strengthening the strategic partnership between Washington and New Delhi. His appointment, confirmed by the U.S. Senate in October, underscores the growing importance of Indo-US relations across trade, security, and regional cooperation.
He will also serve as Special Envoy for South and Central Asian Affairs, expanding his diplomatic portfolio to include broader regional engagement.
Gor emigrated to US via Malta and became a US citizen in 1999. He quickly embedded himself in the political circles and worked with the Republican National Committee. Gor also served as the spokesperson for far-right lawmakers. In 2020, Gor joined Donald Trump’s campaign and managed fundraising operations. He eventually became of Director of the White House Presidential Personnel Office, where he oversaw the hiring of nearly 4,000 federal employees.
Elon Musk had called Gor a ‘snake’ in response to an article by New York Post alleging that Gor, who has the responsibility for vetting for thousands of federal employees as Director of the White House Presidential Personnel Office, had himself not completed his own permanent security clearance paperwork. While the White House disputed the claim, Musk reposted the article with the blunt caption: “He’s a snake.
India-US relations
US President Donald Trump earlier said that he could visit India next year, noting that discussions with New Delhi are “going good” and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has “largely stopped buying oil from Russia,” according to PTI.
Speaking to reporters at the Oval Office, Trump said, “It’s great, going good. He (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) stopped... Largely he stopped buying oil from Russia.”
The US president added that Modi had invited him to India and that he was considering the trip. “He’s a friend of mine, and we speak... He wants me to go there. We’ll figure that out. I’ll go. I had a great trip there with Prime Minister Modi, he’s a great man. And I’ll be going,” Trump said.
When asked whether his visit would take place next year, Trump responded, “It could be, yeah.”
India is set to host the next Quad summit in New Delhi, which will bring together leaders from Australia, Japan, and the United States. The 2024 edition of the summit was held in Wilmington, Delaware, though dates for the upcoming meeting in India are yet to be confirmed.