PM Modi And US President Trump Hold Warm Telephone Conversation On Bilateral Relations

1. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and U.S. President Donald Trump held a warm and engaging phone conversation discussing bilateral cooperation.
2. The two leaders reviewed progress in trade, defence, energy, security, and regional and global issues.
3. Both sides agreed to maintain close engagement as India and the U.S. work to strengthen strategic and economic ties.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on the phone with United States President Donald Trump, describing the discussion as warm, engaging, and productive. The two leaders reviewed progress in the relationship between their countries and talked about cooperation in areas such as trade, defence, energy, and security.
Following the call, the Indian Prime Minister said he and President Trump exchanged views on regional and global developments and reaffirmed their commitment to working together on issues of mutual interest. Both leaders agreed to continue close engagement to address shared challenges and advance common goals.
The conversation comes amid ongoing efforts to strengthen ties between India and the United States, including negotiations on trade and tariff matters. The call reflects sustained diplomatic engagement at the highest level as both nations seek to build cooperation across strategic and economic fronts.