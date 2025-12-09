Netanyahu Cites Modi, Trump, Putin to Claim Israel’s Global Clout

Facing fierce opposition attacks in the Knesset, the Israeli PM insists Israel’s diplomatic standing is stronger than ever, backed by ties with India, the US, Russia and Germany.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Photo: AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Netanyahu rejects claims Israel’s global standing has collapsed, calling Israel “stronger than ever.”

  • Highlights close ties with Modi, Trump, Putin and Merz to defend foreign policy during Gaza war.

  • Opposition slams him for mishandling the war and resisting an independent inquiry into Oct 7.

In a heated speech at the Knesset (Israeli parliament) on Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended his leadership of the nation's affairs, claiming that despite a surge of anti-Semitism against the Jewish state, it enjoys unprecedented support from numerous nations and leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking at a "40-signature debate," a legislative procedure that enables the opposition to force the prime minister to attend the Knesset forum once a month, Netanyahu vigorously defended the policies of his government on a number of fronts, including Israel's foreign policy.

"Israel is today stronger than ever," he said.

The Israeli Premier hit back at what the opposition described as “the collapse of Israel’s international standing,” arguing that Israel remained diplomatically, militarily, and economically dominant despite its two years at war with Hamas, highlighting his ties to global leaders.

Sitting through a series of scathing criticisms from opposition members, Netanyahu opened his speech by mocking the subject of the debate, calling the assertion that Israel’s global standing has collapsed over the war “a detachment from reality,” and insisting that “Israel today is stronger than ever.” “It is the strongest power in the Middle East, and in certain fields, it is a global power,” Netanyahu stressed, claiming that “this is a direct result of the way we have led the War of Revival”.

Related Content
Related Content
In this Sept. 27, 2012 file photo, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shows an illustration as he describes his concerns over Iran's nuclear ambitions during his address to the 67th session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters - AP Photo/Richard Drew, File
Netanyahu Seeks Presidential Pardon As Corruption Trial Deepens Political Divide

BY Outlook News Desk

The Israeli government decided to name the war that started with the attack of Hamas on its territory on October 7, 2023, as the 'War of Revival' in October, a decision that many in Israel contest.

“Many states around the world and very many world leaders are seeking us out,” Netanyahu said before acknowledging that “there are challenges” as well.

He blamed the "waves of antisemitism" sweeping the West as a result of two things: radical Muslim minorities that have entered almost every country, first and foremost in Europe, and antisemitic incitement on social media, "incitement amplified by anti-Zionist governments and organisations”.

“We are fighting this antisemitism around the world,” he continued, noting that his government has made an unprecedented allocation of some NIS 2.35 billion (USD 725 million) to the Foreign Ministry “to combat this propaganda”.

“I believe we must fight it with new methods,” Netanyahu said, while insisting that “we must look at our tremendous achievements”.

Despite this, Netanyahu argued that Israel’s diplomatic standing remained significant, pointing to the visit of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz this week, a visit he said came at Merz’s request.

"And there are other world powers that are coming our way: I speak frequently with my old friend, the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi. We have arranged to meet soon, and I must tell you - India, a huge country with a billion and a half people, also wants to strengthen ties with us", Netanyahu emphasised.

"Germany, India, and here is another sign of your imagined political collapse: at the end of the month, I will go to the United States for another meeting with my friend, President Trump", he said mockingly.

"This will be my sixth meeting with the President of the United States, since he took office in January of this year - more than any other leader in the world", the Israeli Premier pointed out.

Israeli media has been speculating a "political clash" between Netanyahu and Trump, citing "huge differences" that Netanyahu rubbished as a 'fixed ritual" before he met with the US President.

"And after each meeting, you are disappointed, because the positive results surprise you again and again. And again, of course, with the US, we don't have to agree on everything", Netanyahu said.

"And even in cases where it's necessary, I stand up for our vital interests. It's not always necessary, but when it's necessary, we stand up for them. The US and Israel are two independent countries. We have a relationship based on shared values and shared interests that have only become more acute", he stressed.

"Israel has no better ally than the US, and the US has no better ally than Israel", the Israeli Premier asserted.

During his election campaigns, Netanyahu has frequently boasted of his "personal chemistry" with world leaders; during one such campaign, pictures of his meetings with Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Modi were displayed throughout the offices of the ruling party Likud.

He is frequently portrayed by his admirers as the sole Israeli political figure with international recognition and the capacity to oppose US presidents to defend Israeli interests.

They frequently allude to his chilly relationships with previous US Presidents Joe Biden and Barack Obama, with whom he frequently disagreed on a number of issues.

During his speech, Netanyahu also stressed his tight relationship with Putin.

"I add that we have continuous contacts with another world power - Russia. I speak with President Putin regularly, and this personal relationship over the decades protects our vital interests," he said.

"Well, the US, India, Germany, Russia – four powers whose ties have only strengthened following the war. And it’s not just the great powers that are coming to us: many other countries want to be close to us – also in the Middle East, also in the Far East, also in Latin America, where a very big change is taking place, and also in Africa", Netanyahu stressed to defend Israel's foreign policy and global standing during the two years of war in Gaza.

The opposition has been calling for Netanyahu's resignation, criticising his management of the war, refusing to take accountability for Israel's inability to stop Hamas' attack, dividing society, undermining the judiciary, and preventing the creation of an independent state commission of inquiry.

Instead of creating the state commission of inquiry, which is customarily established to look into major tragedies, the government decided last month to launch its own investigation into the shortcomings surrounding the Hamas invasion and slaughter on October 7, 2023.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa Prediction, 1st T20I: Check Out Head-To-Head Record, Key Stats

  2. Phil Salt 'Pleased' With Growing Partnership With Virat Kohli At RCB In IPL 2025

  3. Shubman Gill Shares Honest Update After Neck Injury Layoff Ahead Of India Vs South Africa T20I Series - Video

  4. IND Vs RSA, 1st T20I: Will Samson Play Or Jitesh? Here's What Skipper Suryakumar Said In Cuttack

  5. ICC In Hot Water After JioStar Wants To Exit Media Rights Deal For T20 World Cup 2026: Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  3. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Justice, Power, and Misogyny: What The Dileep Verdict Unleashed

  2. Uttar Pradesh Cold Wave Alert: Kanpur Drops to 4.2°C, Severe Cold from December 8

  3. The Overbridge People: A City That Refused to See 

  4. Bihar Weather Update: Cold Wave Intensifies as Temperatures Drop Below 10°C, Dense Fog Alert Issued

  5. Navjot Singh Sidhu's Wife Navjot Kaur Suspended By Congress

Entertainment News

  1. Sharmila Tagore At 81 | A Riveting Force That Redefines Grace

  2. An Unbridled Blooming: The Emerging Landscape Of Girlhood In Cinema

  3. Retro Express | Objection My Lord! This Is Not How Things Happen In Courts

  4. Dhurandhar Review | An Occasionally Gripping Spy Drama Consumed By Pakistan, Persecution & Propaganda

  5. The Dhanush Phenomenon: Masculinity, Vulnerability And Stardom

US News

  1. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  2. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  3. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  4. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  5. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

World News

  1. Nepal's New Banknote: A Quiet Rebellion Against India's Overreach

  2. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  3. China Welcomes Putin’s India Visit, Backs Strong Trilateral Ties

  4. Air Ambulance for Khaleda Zia to Land in Dhaka on Tuesday

  5. Troops From Ghana, Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Sierra Leone Deployed In Benin After Failed Coup

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, December 9, 2025: Predictions for Aries, Leo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. All Eyes On The Capital As Kerala Begins Local Body Elections

  3. Golden Globes 2026 Nominations: One Battle After Another Leads With Nine Nods | Full List Of Nominees Out

  4. Zelenskyy Meets European Leaders In London To Discuss US Peace Plan

  5. Rajinikanth Confirms Padayappa Sequel Ahead Of His 75th Birthday

  6. IPL 2026 Mini Auction Final List: Check Complete Breakdown Of Capped And Uncapped Players

  7. Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 4: Ranveer Singh Starrer Sees Sharp Decline, Still Crosses Rs 125 Crore Mark

  8. Fear And Confusion In Jharkhand As 12L Voters Flagged for Deletion