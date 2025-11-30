Netanyahu Seeks Presidential Pardon As Corruption Trial Deepens Political Divide

The Israeli Prime Minister’s request follows weeks after U.S. President Donald Trump urged Israel to pardon him

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shows an concern over Irans nuclear ambition
In this Sept. 27, 2012 file photo, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shows an illustration as he describes his concerns over Iran's nuclear ambitions during his address to the 67th session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters AP Photo/Richard Drew, File
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Netanyahu formally requests a presidential pardon during his ongoing corruption trial.

  • The move comes shortly after Donald Trump urged Israel to pardon him.

  • Reuters reports more than 70,000 deaths in Gaza and continued casualties since the ceasefire.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has formally asked the country’s President to pardon him as his years-long corruption trial continues to polarise Israel, marking a new turn in a case that has shaped national politics for nearly a decade.

According to AP, Mr Netanyahu submitted the request to the legal department of the Office of the President on Sunday (30 November 2025). In its statement, the President’s Office described it as an “extraordinary request,” noting that it carries “significant implications.” Reported AP, officials confirmed that the Prime Minister is the only serving Israeli leader ever to face trial while in office.

Mr Netanyahu is currently charged with fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes across three separate cases, with prosecutors alleging he exchanged political favours with wealthy benefactors. AP reported that he has not been convicted in any of the cases so far.

The pardon appeal comes weeks after U.S. President Donald Trump publicly urged Israel to pardon Mr Netanyahu, a call that drew sharp political reactions across the Israeli spectrum.

Deaths since ceasefire

Since the ceasefire took effect on 10 October 2025, Gaza’s health ministry says the overall death toll from the war has exceeded 70,000. Reuters reported the toll passed 70,000 on 29 November 2025.

Related Content
Related Content

Reuters also reported that, despite the truce, dozens have continued to die: since the ceasefire began on 10 October, at least 342 Palestinians and three Israeli soldiers have been killed.

(With inputs from AP and Reuters)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa LIVE Score, 1st ODI: Harshit Rana Picks Two In An Over; SA 8/2 (2 Overs), IND 349

  2. IND Vs SA: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Break Sachin Tendulkar And Rahul Dravid’s Record – Check Details

  3. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka, Final Tri Nation T20I Series 2025: PAK Thump SL By 6 Wickets To Clinch Trophy

  4. Bangladesh Vs Ireland, 2nd T20I: Litton Das' Stylish 57 Steers BAN To 4-Wicket Over IRE

  5. Faf Du Plessis Withdraws From IPL 2026 Auction, Chooses PSL Challenge - Read Statement

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  5. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Chennai Weather Update: City Braces for Heavy Rain as Cyclone Ditwah Nears Tamil Nadu Coast

  2. Dravida: One Hundred Years Of Solitude

  3. Eight Q&As, One Narrative: The Curious Timing Of The Hasina Media Blitz In India

  4. Opposition Walks Out Over Odisha Govt’s Ration Card Cancellations

  5. Caste, Politics, And Power: Adi Dravidas in the Dravidian Model

Entertainment News

  1. Gustaakh Ishq Review | An Itr-Drenched Ode To A Bygone Era

  2. Tere Ishk Mein Review | A Perplexing Resurrection Of The Aimless One-Sided Loverboy Sans Redemption

  3. Tamasha At 10 | The Curious Magic Of The Eternal Story About Storytelling

  4. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  5. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. India Sends 21 Tonnes of Relief, 80 NDRF Personnel To Sri Lanka After Cyclone Ditwah

  2. Peru Declares State of Emergency as Migrants Flee Chile Ahead Of Kast Run-Off

  3. Hong Kong Fire Tragedy: Death Toll Rises To 128 As Search For Missing Continues

  4. Modi, Meloni Unveil India–Italy Initiative to Counter Terror Financing at G20 Meet

  5. Trump Announces Permanent Pause on Migration From Third-World Countries

Latest Stories

  1. Why Uttarakhand Outpaced Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh: A Tale of Progress, Resources, Missed Opportunities

  2. Delhi Court Pushes ED National Herald Chargesheet Order To 16 December

  3. Southeast Asia Flood: Death Toll Surges To 174 In Indonesia; Sumatra

  4. India Vs Canada Highlights, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Jugraj Shines As IND Hammer CAN 14-3 To Book Final Spot

  5. Weekly Horoscope for November 30 - December 6, 2025: Major Progress Ahead for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Scorpio & Pisces

  6. Daily Horoscope For November 29, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Cancer, Scorpio, And Pisces

  7. Harvesting Death: How Olive Groves Became A Battlefield In Palestine

  8. Trump 'Terminates' 90% Of Biden's Executive Orders, Threatens Prosecution