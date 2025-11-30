Netanyahu Seeks Presidential Pardon As Corruption Trial Deepens Political Divide

Netanyahu formally requests a presidential pardon during his ongoing corruption trial.
The move comes shortly after Donald Trump urged Israel to pardon him.
Reuters reports more than 70,000 deaths in Gaza and continued casualties since the ceasefire.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has formally asked the country’s President to pardon him as his years-long corruption trial continues to polarise Israel, marking a new turn in a case that has shaped national politics for nearly a decade.
According to AP, Mr Netanyahu submitted the request to the legal department of the Office of the President on Sunday (30 November 2025). In its statement, the President’s Office described it as an “extraordinary request,” noting that it carries “significant implications.” Reported AP, officials confirmed that the Prime Minister is the only serving Israeli leader ever to face trial while in office.
Mr Netanyahu is currently charged with fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes across three separate cases, with prosecutors alleging he exchanged political favours with wealthy benefactors. AP reported that he has not been convicted in any of the cases so far.
The pardon appeal comes weeks after U.S. President Donald Trump publicly urged Israel to pardon Mr Netanyahu, a call that drew sharp political reactions across the Israeli spectrum.
Deaths since ceasefire
Since the ceasefire took effect on 10 October 2025, Gaza’s health ministry says the overall death toll from the war has exceeded 70,000. Reuters reported the toll passed 70,000 on 29 November 2025.
Reuters also reported that, despite the truce, dozens have continued to die: since the ceasefire began on 10 October, at least 342 Palestinians and three Israeli soldiers have been killed.
(With inputs from AP and Reuters)