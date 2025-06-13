Benjamin Netanyahu Dials PM Modi, Briefs On Situation With Iran; India Shares Concerns

After launching an offensive against Iran on Friday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dialled Prime Minister Narendra Modi to brief him on the evolving situation in West Asia. Israel's fresh offensive targeted Iran's nuclear facilities, ballistic missile factories and military commanders, with explosions reported in Tehran.
Iran's state-run Nour News reported that the explosions were heard northeast of the Iranian capital. In anticipation of a missile and drone attack by Iran, Israel declared a state of emergency. Netanyahu also confirmed that Israel launched 'Operation Rising Lion' targeting Iran’s main enrichment facility, nuclear scientists and ballistic missile program, Associated Press reported.
Confirming the telephonic conversation, PM Modi posted on X, "Received a phone call from PM @netanyahu of Israel. He briefed me on the evolving situation. I shared India's concerns and emphasised the need for early restoration of peace and stability in the region."
India earlier said it is "deeply concerned" over the recent developments between Iran and Israel and was "closely monitoring" the evolving situation. The government urged both countries to avoid any escalatory steps.
India Issues Advisory For India Citizens
India has issued an advisory urging its citizens and people of Indian origin residing in Iran to exercise caution after Israel conducted airstrikes targeting Iran's nuclear facilities.
“In view of the current situation in Iran, all Indian nationals & persons of Indian origin in Iran are requested to remain vigilant, avoid all unnecessary movements, follow the Embassy’s Social Media accounts & observe safety protocols as advised by local authorities,” posted the X account of the Embassy of India in Iran.
Israel's Diplomatic Push
Besides PM Modi, Netanyahu also spoke to many world leaders, including German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and French President Emmanuel Macron, in Israel's diplomatic push to garner support amid its conflict with Iran.
However, Netanyahu is yet to speak to US President Donald Trump, the US President. However, as per media reports, the United States issued a stern warning to Iran, saying the country should make a deal. He said that the US makes the most lethal weapons in the world, and several of them are with Israel.