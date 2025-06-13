International

Israel-Iran Conflict Diverts 16 Flights : How Is The Indian Air Travel Affected by Iran's Airspace Closure ?

Following Israeli airstrikes, Air India Diverts 16 Long-Haul Flights as Tehran Closes Airspace; passengers face major travel disruptions; Delhi Airport and the Indian Embassy issue advisories urging caution and reliance on official information.

Air India Flight
Air India Flights Delayed And Diverted Due to Israel's Airstrike On Iran File Photo
info_icon

Following Israeli airstrikes targeting Iran's nuclear and military facilities on Friday, international air travel has been significantly disrupted, prompting the closure of Iranian airspace. This has forced Air India to divert or return sixteen of its long- and ultra-long-haul flights as a safety precaution.

The developing situation in West Asia comes after Israel launched an attack on Iran as part of its ‘Operation Rising Lion,’ a campaign aimed at preventing Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons. In response to the heightened tensions, the Embassy of India in Iran has issued an advisory urging all Indian nationals in the country to remain vigilant, avoid unnecessary travel, and follow the safety protocols issued by local authorities.

Delhi Airport Advisory

Amid the ongoing Iran-Israel conflict and the resulting airspace changes, Delhi Airport authorities have emphasised the importance of relying exclusively on official channels for any travel-related information. With the fluid nature of the situation, depending on verified sources will help travellers avoid misinformation and plan accordingly. https://x.com/DelhiAirport/status/1933353721586725005

Air India Advisory

Air India has also released an official advisory, citing the safety of its passengers. Due to the emerging situation in Iran and the subsequent closure of its airspace, the airline announced that several of its flights are either being rerouted or are returning to their point of origin, sharing the following list of the flights that have been diverted.

In a statement, Air India said: “Due to the emerging situation in Iran, the subsequent closure of its airspace and in view of the safety of our passengers, the following Air India flights are either being diverted or returning to their origin. We regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers due to this unforeseen disruption and are making every effort to minimise it, including providing accommodation for passengers. Refunds on cancellation or complimentary rescheduling are also being offered to guests who opt for it. Alternative arrangements are being made to fly passengers to their destinations. We advise all our passengers to check their flight status here http://airindia.com/in/en/manage/flight-status.html.

Affected Flights

The airline confirmed that sixteen flights were affected by the airspace advisory in Iran. In a travel update, the carrier stated that arrangements are being made to fly passengers to their destinations.

While the diversions are due to the closure of Iranian airspace, the provided list does not detail any direct flights to or from Iran that have been cancelled. The affected routes are primarily long-haul flights between India, Europe, and North America that would typically use this airspace.

Details Of The Flights Diverted

Flight AI102 from New York to Delhi was diverted to Sharjah.

Flight AI116 from New York to Mumbai was diverted to Jeddah.

Flight AI2018 from London Heathrow to Delhi was diverted to Mumbai.

Flight AI129 from Mumbai to London Heathrow returned to Mumbai.

Flight AI119 from Mumbai to New York returned to Mumbai.

Flight AI103 from Delhi to Washington returned to Delhi.

Flight AI106 from Newark to Delhi returned to Delhi.

Flight AI188 from Vancouver to Delhi was diverted to Jeddah.

Flight AI101 from Delhi to New York was diverted to Frankfurt or Milan.

Flight AI126 from Chicago to Delhi was diverted to Jeddah.

Flight AI132 from London Heathrow to Bengaluru was diverted to Sharjah.

Flight AI2016 from London Heathrow to Delhi was diverted to Vienna.

Flight AI104 from Washington to Delhi was diverted to Vienna.

Flight AI190 from Toronto to Delhi was diverted to Frankfurt.

Flight AI189 from Delhi to Toronto returned to Delhi.

The decision to divert sixteen flights highlights the immediate and significant impact of the escalating conflict in West Asia on international aviation. While causing considerable disruption for passengers, Air India's actions underscore a firm commitment to safety.

 As the situation remains volatile, travellers with upcoming flights on routes passing near the region are strongly advised to stay in close contact with their airlines for the latest updates.

