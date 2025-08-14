Asia Cup 2025 is not far away even as uncertainty looms over the high-voltage India vs Pakistan encounter. India did not play Pakistan in the World Championship of Legends recently in the group stage as well as the semifinal. Boycotting the semifinal meant India were knocked out without even playing and Pakistan made it to the final. Will India boycott their clash against Pakistan or will it go ahead on September 18 as planned? Only time will tell.
While the India vs Pakistan encounter's fate lies in future, we can be certain about what has happened in the past when the two teams have met in the Asia Cup. So, let us have a look.
India vs Pakistan head to head at Asia Cup
Played: 19
India: 10
Pakistan: 6
No Result: 3
India have beaten Pakistan 10 times in their 19 matches at Asia Cup. Pakistan have emerged victorious on six occasions.
The first Asia Cup clash between India and Pakistan took place in 1984. Pakistan were bowled out for just 134 in that game as India won the match by 54 runs.
Before the 2010 Asia Cup began, Pakistan were leading the competition head-to-head against India 4-3. However, since then, India have completely dominated Pakistan. In their 10 encounters starting from the 2010 Asia Cup, India have won seven while Pakistan have only managed two victories.
The most recent meeting between the teams in Asia Cup was in 2023. India scored 356/2 in 50 overs with KL Rahul and Virat Kohli both scoring unbeaten centuries. Kuldeep Yadav then picked up a fifer to bowl Pakistan out for 128 and India completed an enormous 228-run victory.
India vs Pakistan at Champions Trophy
The two teams recently met at the Champions Trophy 2025 where India emerged victorious. Virat Kohli yet again made an unbeaten century as India chased down 242 to win the match by six wickets in an easy victory.