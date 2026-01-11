Australia Vs Afghanistan Live Streaming, ICC U-19 World Cup Warm Up Match: Toss Update And Playing XI

Here is all you need to know about ICC U-19 World Cup Warm Up Match between Australia vs Afghanistan: preview, toss update, playing XIs, squads and live streaming information

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Australia Vs Afghanistan Live Streaming, ICC U-19 World Cup Warm Up Match
Australia Vs Afghanistan Live Streaming, ICC U-19 World Cup Warm Up Match: Toss Update And Playing XI Photo: X/ ICC
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Australia face Afghanistan in the ICC Under-19 World Cup warm up match

  • Australia have won the toss and opted to bat first

  • The contest is taking place in Windhoek

Australia Under-19s and Afghanistan Under-19s are set to collide in a ICC U-19 World Cup 2026 warm-up match at Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek, offering both teams a final tune-up before the main tournament begins.

Australia, the defending U-19 World Cup champions with a strong squad led by Oliver Peake, will look to reinforce their title credentials and give key players match practice ahead of the group stage.

Afghanistan, having secured their World Cup berth by topping the Asia Qualifier, which included standout performances from captain Mahboob Khan and top scorer Khalid Ahmadzai, will aim to test their batting depth and bowling combinations against high-quality opposition.

Australia Vs Afghanistan, ICC U-19 World Cup Warm Up Match: Toss Update

Australia have won the toss and opted to bat first.

Australia Vs Afghanistan, ICC U-19 World Cup Warm Up Match: Playing XIs

Australia U19 (Batting XI, Fielding XI): Will Malajczuk, Steven Hogan, Nitesh Samuel, Oliver Peake(c), Alex Lee Young(w), Tom Hogan, Jayden Draper, John James, Aryan Sharma, Hayden Schiller, Naden Cooray, Kasey Barton, Charles Lachmund, Ben Gordon, William Taylor

Afghanistan U19 (Playing XI): Osman Sadat, Azizullah Miakhil, Mahboob Khan(w/c), Uzairullah Niazai, Khalid Ahmadzai, Faisal Shinozada, Wahidullah Zadran, Nazifullah Amiri, Hafeez Zadran, Abdul Aziz, Khatir Stanikzai, Salam Khan, Roohullah Arab, Zaitullah Shaheen, Nooristani Omarzai

Related Content
Related Content

Australia Vs Afghanistan, ICC U-19 World Cup Warm Up Match: Where To Watch?

ICC U-19 World Cup will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app/website as well as the Star Sports network. However, there is no inforamtion regarding the Warm up matches live streaming.

Australia Vs Afghanistan, ICC U-19 World Cup Warm Up Match: Squads

Australia U19: Hayden Schiller, Nitesh Samuel, Oliver Peake(c), Alex Lee Young(w), Tom Hogan, Aryan Sharma, Will Malajczuk, John James, Steven Hogan, Charles Lachmund, Ben Gordon, Kasey Barton, Jayden Draper, William Taylor, Naden Cooray

Afghanistan U19: Osman Sadat, Azizullah Miakhil, Mahboob Khan(c), Uzairullah Niazai, Khalid Ahmadzai(w), Faisal Khan Ahmadzai, Wahidullah Zadran, Nazifullah Amiri, Hafeez Zadran, Abdul Aziz, Khatir Stanikzai, Salam Khan, Roohullah Arab, Zaitullah Shaheen

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI: Shubman Gill Wins Toss, Invites NZ To Bat First

  2. Rishabh Pant Ruled Out Of India Vs New Zealand ODI Series After Injury Scare - Reports

  3. India Vs New Zealand Prediction, 1st ODI: Check Out Head-To-Head Record, Key Stats

  4. 'Daal Roti Nahi Chalti Bina Naam Liye Hue' - Virat Kohli's Brother Vikas Indirectly Hits Back At Sanjay Manjrekar

  5. 'Right Where I Have To Be': Shubman Gill Reacts To T20 World Cup Snub; Seeks More Prep Time For Tests

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Aryna Sabalenka Beats Madison Keys To Reach Brisbane International Semi-Finals

  2. Wildcard Player’s Struggle Goes Viral As Organisers Admit Selection Error

  3. Australian Open 2026: Prize Money Hits All Time Record High - Check Details

  4. United Cup 2026: Bouzas Maneiro Stuns Gauff As Spain Take Early Control

  5. Australian Open 2026: Venus Williams Receives Wildcard, Will Become Oldest Player In Women's Draw

Badminton News

  1. BWF Malaysia Open 2026: PV Sindhu Crashes Out After Losing To World No.2 Wang Zhiyi In Semi-Final

  2. PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhiyi, Malaysia Open Semi-Final Highlights: Indian Ace Goes Down Fighting In Straight Games

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhiyi Preview, Malaysia Open 2026 Semi-Final: Head-To-Head Record, Live Streaming

  4. Malaysia Open: Satwik-Chirag Lose To Alfian-Fikri, Bow Out In Quarter-Finals

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Alfian-Fikri Highlights, Malaysia Open: India’s Top Pair Loses Tight Game 2, Exits In QFs

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Warming Up For Winters: How Shimla Lost Its Snowfall

  2. Shah Bano’s Daughter Speaks: Truth Behind Bollywood Film Haq And Her Mother’s Historic Legal Battle

  3. Sergio Gor Arrives As India-US Ties Fray On Trump's Tariff War

  4. Day In Pics: January 09, 2026

  5. Consider Govt Employee's Plea To Include Live-In Partner In Family pension: Delhi HC to Centre

Entertainment News

  1. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  2. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

  3. Watching The Watchdogs: No One Killed Jessica & Journalism On Screen

  4. Supriya Pathak Interview | “If I Don’t Enjoy Watching What I’m Doing, I Cannot Expect The Audience To Enjoy it”

  5. Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star: Why Deepika Padukone Outshines Bollywood’s Glitterati

US News

  1. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  2. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  3. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

  4. Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture

  5. World Reacts After US Strikes In Venezuela And 'Capture' Of President Nicolás Maduro

World News

  1. Pakistan Warns India Against Indus Water Treaty Violations, Rejects 'Abeyance' Claim

  2. Indonesia Puts Temporary Ban On Grok After AI-Bot Generated Sexualised Images

  3. Protestors Are 'Enemy Of God'; Will Get Death Penalty: Iran Attorney General

  4. Tarique Rahman Appointed As Chairman Of Bangladesh Nationalist Party

  5. Iran Crisis: What’s Driving the Latest Wave of Protests?

Latest Stories

  1. Weekly Horoscope For January 11–17, 2026: Career Growth And Positive Shifts Await Gemini, Virgo & Capricorn

  2. Trump Says US Must ‘Own’ Greenland To Counter Russia And China

  3. Australia Declares State Of Disaster As Bushfires Continue To Rage

  4. The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 1: Prabhas Starrer Crosses Rs 50 Crore Mark, Beats Dhurandhar, Chhaava

  5. Himachal Bus Tragedy: Death Toll Rises Overloaded Bus Plunges Into 500-Foot Gorge

  6. Delhi NCR Weekend Weather Alert: Hazardous Air Quality with Dense Fog and Severe Cold

  7. Brisbane Heat Vs Sydney Thunder Live Streaming, Big Bash League 2025-26: ST Bat First; Check Playing XIs

  8. Mumbai Indians Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Live Streaming, Women’s Premier League: When, Where To Watch WPL Opener