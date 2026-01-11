Australia Vs Afghanistan Live Streaming, ICC U-19 World Cup Warm Up Match: Toss Update And Playing XI

Australia face Afghanistan in the ICC Under-19 World Cup warm up match
Australia have won the toss and opted to bat first
The contest is taking place in Windhoek
Australia Under-19s and Afghanistan Under-19s are set to collide in a ICC U-19 World Cup 2026 warm-up match at Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek, offering both teams a final tune-up before the main tournament begins.
Australia, the defending U-19 World Cup champions with a strong squad led by Oliver Peake, will look to reinforce their title credentials and give key players match practice ahead of the group stage.
Afghanistan, having secured their World Cup berth by topping the Asia Qualifier, which included standout performances from captain Mahboob Khan and top scorer Khalid Ahmadzai, will aim to test their batting depth and bowling combinations against high-quality opposition.
Australia Vs Afghanistan, ICC U-19 World Cup Warm Up Match: Toss Update
Australia Vs Afghanistan, ICC U-19 World Cup Warm Up Match: Playing XIs
Australia U19 (Batting XI, Fielding XI): Will Malajczuk, Steven Hogan, Nitesh Samuel, Oliver Peake(c), Alex Lee Young(w), Tom Hogan, Jayden Draper, John James, Aryan Sharma, Hayden Schiller, Naden Cooray, Kasey Barton, Charles Lachmund, Ben Gordon, William Taylor
Afghanistan U19 (Playing XI): Osman Sadat, Azizullah Miakhil, Mahboob Khan(w/c), Uzairullah Niazai, Khalid Ahmadzai, Faisal Shinozada, Wahidullah Zadran, Nazifullah Amiri, Hafeez Zadran, Abdul Aziz, Khatir Stanikzai, Salam Khan, Roohullah Arab, Zaitullah Shaheen, Nooristani Omarzai
Australia Vs Afghanistan, ICC U-19 World Cup Warm Up Match: Where To Watch?
ICC U-19 World Cup will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app/website as well as the Star Sports network. However, there is no inforamtion regarding the Warm up matches live streaming.
Australia Vs Afghanistan, ICC U-19 World Cup Warm Up Match: Squads
Australia U19: Hayden Schiller, Nitesh Samuel, Oliver Peake(c), Alex Lee Young(w), Tom Hogan, Aryan Sharma, Will Malajczuk, John James, Steven Hogan, Charles Lachmund, Ben Gordon, Kasey Barton, Jayden Draper, William Taylor, Naden Cooray
Afghanistan U19: Osman Sadat, Azizullah Miakhil, Mahboob Khan(c), Uzairullah Niazai, Khalid Ahmadzai(w), Faisal Khan Ahmadzai, Wahidullah Zadran, Nazifullah Amiri, Hafeez Zadran, Abdul Aziz, Khatir Stanikzai, Salam Khan, Roohullah Arab, Zaitullah Shaheen