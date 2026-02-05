USA Vs New Zealand Live Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match: Toss Update

This is the first warm-up match of New Zealand
USA were defeated by India A in their first warm-up encounter
USA won the toss and opted to bowl first
The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 is all set to commence from February 07, 2026. Ahead of that, the participating teams are preparing themselves one final time in the warm-up fixtures. They are settling their combinations and preparing bench depth ready. USA is taking on New Zealand in the 14th warm-up encounter at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai on February 05, Thursday.
USA Vs New Zealand, ICC T20 World Cup Warm Up Match: Toss Update
The United States of America (USA) have won the toss and opted to bowl first against New Zealand in the 14th warm-up match ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 warm-ups at Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai, India, on Thursday (February 5, 2026).
Monank Patel, the USA captain, predicted a high-scoring match and added that they will have full support from the crowd when they take on India in their tournament proper.
In their first warm-up game, the Americans threatened to upset India-A. Chasing a mammoth 239-run target, they reached 200 in 19.4 overs -- a commendable effort given the talent gap between the two countries.
Conversely, this is New Zealand's lone warm-up outing.
USA Vs New Zealand, ICC T20 World Cup Warm Up Match: Squads
USA: Saiteja Mukkamalla, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Shehan Jayasuriya, Shubham Ranjane, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Milind Kumar, Harmeet Singh, Shayan Jahangir, Monank Patel (c & wk), Andries Gous, Ali Khan, Jasdeep Singh, Mohammad Mohsin, Nosthush Kenjige and Saurabh Netravalkar.
New Zealand: Devon Conway, Finn Allen, Tim Seifert (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Rachin Ravindra, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson and Matt Henry.
It's a David vs Goliath fixture. New Zealand are one of the most consistent outfits in world cricket, irrespective of the format. The Kiwis were the finalists in the 2021 edition, and arrived with renewed vigour after missing out on Super 8 qualification in the previous edition, where they finished third behind the West Indies and Afghanistan in Group C.
The USA, meanwhile, are a fast-rising team and they harbour dreams of competing at the highest stage of the game. Despite administrative troubles, Team USA, powered by many subcontinental expatriates, came with a sense of purpose after their tournament debut in 2024, which the country co-hosted with its Caribbean neighbours.
USA Vs New Zealand, ICC T20 World Cup Warm Up Match: Streaming Details
The warm-up match between USA and New Zealand will be streamed live on JioHotstar mobile app and website in India. However, outside India, you can watch the match live on ICC.tv in limited locations.
Australia vs Netherlands Washed Out Due To Rain
Earlier in the day, the Australia vs Netherlands fixture at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, Sri Lanka, was abandoned without a ball being bowled. The Aussies had won the toss and opted to bat first, but, as it turned out, elements had the final say.
On Wednesday, the Pakistan vs Ireland match at the Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo, was washed out without a toss, denying the teams crucial match practice.
The tournament proper starts with a Group A fixture between Pakistan and the Netherlands at the Sinhalese Sports Club on Saturday.