Australia Vs Netherlands, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-Up Match Highlights: Match Abandoned Without A Ball Bowled

Australia's Xavier Bartlett, center, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman during the first T20 cricket match between Pakistan and Australia, in Lahore, Pakistan. | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary

Australia’s final preparations for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 hit a soggy roadblock at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Looking to find their rhythm after a challenging series in Pakistan, the Aussies won the toss and elected to bat first, but persistent rain delayed the start of play before the match was eventually called-off. Under the leadership of Mitchell Marsh, Australia have named a potent lineup as they aim to lift their first T20 World Cup since 2021. Australia will begin their campaign on Friday, February 11 against Ireland before taking on Zimbabwe (Feb 13), Sri Lanka (Feb 16) and Oman (Feb 20).

LIVE UPDATES

5 Feb 2026, 03:38:21 pm IST Australia Vs Netherlands LIVE Cricket Score, T20 WC 2026 Warm-Up Match: Welcome Good afternoon everyone. This is the start of our live blog covering Australia's warm-up match against Netherlands in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Stay tuned for pre-match and toss updates as they take place.

5 Feb 2026, 03:48:49 pm IST Australia Vs Netherlands LIVE Cricket Score, T20 WC 2026 Warm-Up Match: Match Details Fixture: Australia Vs Netherlands

Series: ICC T20 World Cup Warm-up match 2026

Venue: R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Date: Thursday, February 5, 2026

Time: 5:00 PM IST

5 Feb 2026, 04:14:28 pm IST Australia Vs Netherlands LIVE Cricket Score, T20 WC 2026 Warm-Up Match: Squads Netherlands: Scott Edwards (c), Colin Ackermann, Noah Croes, Bas de Leede, Aryan Dutt, Fred Klaassen, Kyle Klein, Michael Levitt, Zach Lion-Cachet, Max O'Dowd, Logan van Beek, Timm van der Gugten, Roelof van der Merwe, Paul van Meekeren, Saqib Zulfiqar Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Renshaw, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa



5 Feb 2026, 04:50:49 pm IST Australia Vs Netherlands LIVE Cricket Score, T20 WC 2026 Warm-Up Match: Toss Delayed The coin toss has been delayed at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo due to rain.

5 Feb 2026, 05:17:31 pm IST Australia Vs Netherlands LIVE Cricket Score, T20 WC 2026 Warm-Up Match: Toss Update The skies have cleared and Australian have opted to bat first after winning the toss.

5 Feb 2026, 05:18:55 pm IST Australia Vs Netherlands LIVE Cricket Score, T20 WC 2026 Warm-Up Match: Playing XIs Netherlands: Michael Levitt, Max ODowd, Bas de Leede, Zach Lion Cachet, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (WK/C), Noah Croes, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Kyle Klein, Fred Klaassen, Saqib Zulfiqar, Paul van Meekeren, Timm van der Gugten Australia: Mitchell Marsh (C), Travis Head, Josh Inglis (WK), Cameron Green, Tim David, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Xavier Bartlett, Matthew Kuhnemann, Cooper Connolly, Matt Renshaw, Ben Dwarshuis

5 Feb 2026, 05:33:07 pm IST Australia Vs Netherlands LIVE Cricket Score, T20 WC 2026 Warm-Up Match: Start Delayed Rain has resumed in Colombo and both the sides are seemingly frustrated with the conditions. Let's hope this isn't the case when the T20 World Cup begins in Sri Lanka.

5 Feb 2026, 05:44:33 pm IST Australia Vs Netherlands LIVE Cricket Score, T20 WC 2026 Warm-Up Match: Colombo Crisis Remember how the continuous rain had affected the chances of several teams during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup last year? New Zealand captain Sophie Devine had even raised concerns about scheduling of the tournament due to the poor weather conditions in Sri Lanka at that time. Let's hope this will not be the case, at least for the matches that are to be held in Sri Lanka.