Australia Vs Netherlands, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-Up Match Highlights: Match Abandoned Without A Ball Bowled

Australia Vs Netherlands, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-Up match: Unfortunately for both the Aussies and the Dutch units, their warm-up game in Colombo was called-off due to rain

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Australia Vs Netherlands LIVE Cricket Score, T20 WC 2026 Warm-Up Match
Australia's Xavier Bartlett, center, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman during the first T20 cricket match between Pakistan and Australia, in Lahore, Pakistan. | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
Australia’s final preparations for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 hit a soggy roadblock at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Looking to find their rhythm after a challenging series in Pakistan, the Aussies won the toss and elected to bat first, but persistent rain delayed the start of play before the match was eventually called-off. Under the leadership of Mitchell Marsh, Australia have named a potent lineup as they aim to lift their first T20 World Cup since 2021. Australia will begin their campaign on Friday, February 11 against Ireland before taking on Zimbabwe (Feb 13), Sri Lanka (Feb 16) and Oman (Feb 20).
LIVE UPDATES

Australia Vs Netherlands LIVE Cricket Score, T20 WC 2026 Warm-Up Match: Welcome

Good afternoon everyone. This is the start of our live blog covering Australia's warm-up match against Netherlands in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Stay tuned for pre-match and toss updates as they take place.

Australia Vs Netherlands LIVE Cricket Score, T20 WC 2026 Warm-Up Match: Match Details

  • Fixture: Australia Vs Netherlands

  • Series: ICC T20 World Cup Warm-up match 2026

  • Venue: R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

  • Date: Thursday, February 5, 2026

  • Time: 5:00 PM IST

Australia Vs Netherlands LIVE Cricket Score, T20 WC 2026 Warm-Up Match: Squads

Netherlands: Scott Edwards (c), Colin Ackermann, Noah Croes, Bas de Leede, Aryan Dutt, Fred Klaassen, Kyle Klein, Michael Levitt, Zach Lion-Cachet, Max O'Dowd, Logan van Beek, Timm van der Gugten, Roelof van der Merwe, Paul van Meekeren, Saqib Zulfiqar

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Renshaw, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

Australia Vs Netherlands LIVE Cricket Score, T20 WC 2026 Warm-Up Match: Toss Delayed

The coin toss has been delayed at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo due to rain.

Australia Vs Netherlands LIVE Cricket Score, T20 WC 2026 Warm-Up Match: Toss Update

The skies have cleared and Australian have opted to bat first after winning the toss.

Australia Vs Netherlands LIVE Cricket Score, T20 WC 2026 Warm-Up Match: Playing XIs

Netherlands: Michael Levitt, Max ODowd, Bas de Leede, Zach Lion Cachet, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (WK/C), Noah Croes, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Kyle Klein, Fred Klaassen, Saqib Zulfiqar, Paul van Meekeren, Timm van der Gugten

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (C), Travis Head, Josh Inglis (WK), Cameron Green, Tim David, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Xavier Bartlett, Matthew Kuhnemann, Cooper Connolly, Matt Renshaw, Ben Dwarshuis

Australia Vs Netherlands LIVE Cricket Score, T20 WC 2026 Warm-Up Match: Start Delayed

Rain has resumed in Colombo and both the sides are seemingly frustrated with the conditions. Let's hope this isn't the case when the T20 World Cup begins in Sri Lanka.

Australia Vs Netherlands LIVE Cricket Score, T20 WC 2026 Warm-Up Match: Colombo Crisis

Remember how the continuous rain had affected the chances of several teams during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup last year?

New Zealand captain Sophie Devine had even raised concerns about scheduling of the tournament due to the poor weather conditions in Sri Lanka at that time.

Let's hope this will not be the case, at least for the matches that are to be held in Sri Lanka.

Australia Vs Netherlands LIVE Cricket Score, T20 WC 2026 Warm-Up Match: Follow WPL Final

Before the action begins in Colombo, follow the build-up and all the action as it happens in the Women's Premier League 2026 final right here.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Royal Challengers Bengaluru Vs Delhi Capitals Live Score, WPL 2026 Final: Mandhana’s Bengaluru Eye Second Title

  2. New Zealand Vs USA LIVE Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match: NZ Eye Win Against USA

  3. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan PM Backs India Match Boycott – ‘We Are With Bangladesh’

  4. 'They Can't Even Hold A Cricket Bat': SC Bench Slaps Cricket Body Administrators

  5. India Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-Up Match: Ishan Kishan Stars In 30-Run Win

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Alcaraz Joins Tennis Greats: From Kangaroo Tattoo To More Spanish Glory – Check Australian Open Champion's Wish List

  2. What Next For Carlos Alcaraz? Calendar Slam Talks Grow After Spaniard's Historic Australian Open Win

  3. Australian Open 2026 Prize Money: How Much Will Men's Singles Winner Carlos Alcaraz Earn?

  4. Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Defeats Novak Djokovic To Complete Career Grand Slam At 22 Years Old

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic Highlights, Australian Open Final: Spaniard Conquers Melbourne, Completes Career Slam

Badminton

  1. India Vs Japan LIVE Score, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: Mannepalli Enters Deciding Game Against Watanabe

  2. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

  3. India Vs Singapore Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: IND Defeat SGP 3-2 In Group Opener

  4. Badminton Asia Team Championships: India Women Kickstart Campaign With Victory As They Defeat Myanmar 5-0

  5. India-W Vs Myanmar-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: IND-W Sweep MMR-W 5-0 In Group Opener

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Waiting Rooms Of The Mind: Mental Health Realities In Kashmir

  2. Are 807 Missing Persons In Jan 2026 Extraordinary When Delhi Averages 2,000 Cases A Month?

  3. Book Event On Undertrial Prisoners At Kala Ghoda Arts Festival Cancelled After Right-Wing Uproar

  4. Rahul Gandhi Displays Naravane Memoir In Parliament, Claims PM Shed Responsibility

  5. Why We End Up Talking About The Finance Minister's Saree Instead of the Budget

Entertainment News

  1. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

  2. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  3. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  4. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  5. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

US News

  1. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  2. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

  3. Trump Announces Trade Deal With India, Tariffs Cut To 18% From 25%

  4. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  5. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

World News

  1. Epstein Files: What We Know So Far

  2. India-US Trade Deal: Economic Gains and Geopolitical Shifts

  3. Seif Al-Islam Gadhafi Shot Dead In Libya Amid Rising Political Tensions

  4. Anurag Kashyap Named As ‘Bollywood Guy’ In Epstein Files, No Link To Alleged Crimes

  5. How The India-US Deal Is A Masterclass In Diplomacy

Latest Stories

  1. Supreme Court’s Stay On UGC Equity Regulations Sparks Heated Debate on Caste 

  2. One Battle After Another: Jharkhand's Failing Infrastructure For Women's Cricket

  3. Take Drink And Let’s Talk: Interviewing Bose Krishnamachari

  4. 1.08 Lakh Missing In UP: Allahabad High Court Registers PIL

  5. Why Has The Appointment Of Manipur’s New Deputy Chief Minister Sparked Protests In Delhi?

  6. Didi’s Day In The Supreme Court: Politics, Not Pleadings

  7. Mardaani 3 Box Office Collection Day 6: Rani Mukerji-Starrer Witnesses Dip, Inches Closer To Rs 25 Crore Mark

  8. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y