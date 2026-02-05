Australia Vs Netherlands, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-Up Match Highlights: Match Abandoned Without A Ball Bowled

Australia Vs Netherlands LIVE Cricket Score, T20 WC 2026 Warm-Up Match: Welcome
Good afternoon everyone. This is the start of our live blog covering Australia's warm-up match against Netherlands in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Stay tuned for pre-match and toss updates as they take place.
Australia Vs Netherlands LIVE Cricket Score, T20 WC 2026 Warm-Up Match: Match Details
Fixture: Australia Vs Netherlands
Series: ICC T20 World Cup Warm-up match 2026
Venue: R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
Date: Thursday, February 5, 2026
Time: 5:00 PM IST
Australia Vs Netherlands LIVE Cricket Score, T20 WC 2026 Warm-Up Match: Squads
Netherlands: Scott Edwards (c), Colin Ackermann, Noah Croes, Bas de Leede, Aryan Dutt, Fred Klaassen, Kyle Klein, Michael Levitt, Zach Lion-Cachet, Max O'Dowd, Logan van Beek, Timm van der Gugten, Roelof van der Merwe, Paul van Meekeren, Saqib Zulfiqar
Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Renshaw, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa
Australia Vs Netherlands LIVE Cricket Score, T20 WC 2026 Warm-Up Match: Toss Delayed
The coin toss has been delayed at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo due to rain.
Australia Vs Netherlands LIVE Cricket Score, T20 WC 2026 Warm-Up Match: Toss Update
The skies have cleared and Australian have opted to bat first after winning the toss.
Australia Vs Netherlands LIVE Cricket Score, T20 WC 2026 Warm-Up Match: Playing XIs
Netherlands: Michael Levitt, Max ODowd, Bas de Leede, Zach Lion Cachet, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (WK/C), Noah Croes, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Kyle Klein, Fred Klaassen, Saqib Zulfiqar, Paul van Meekeren, Timm van der Gugten
Australia: Mitchell Marsh (C), Travis Head, Josh Inglis (WK), Cameron Green, Tim David, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Xavier Bartlett, Matthew Kuhnemann, Cooper Connolly, Matt Renshaw, Ben Dwarshuis
Australia Vs Netherlands LIVE Cricket Score, T20 WC 2026 Warm-Up Match: Start Delayed
Rain has resumed in Colombo and both the sides are seemingly frustrated with the conditions. Let's hope this isn't the case when the T20 World Cup begins in Sri Lanka.
Australia Vs Netherlands LIVE Cricket Score, T20 WC 2026 Warm-Up Match: Colombo Crisis
New Zealand captain Sophie Devine had even raised concerns about scheduling of the tournament due to the poor weather conditions in Sri Lanka at that time.
Let's hope this will not be the case, at least for the matches that are to be held in Sri Lanka.
