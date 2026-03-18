T20 World Cup 2026: India Vs New Zealand Final Sets New Viewership Record

Summary of this article
India vs New Zealand final peaked at 74.5 crore concurrent viewers on JioHotstar
Viewership rose steadily, crossing 50 crore during New Zealand’s chase
Post-match presentation pushed the number to a record 82.1 crore
India’s T20 World Cup 2026 final win over New Zealand also turned into a record-breaking night for streaming numbers. As the match progressed, viewership on JioHotstar kept increasing steadily, eventually setting a new benchmark by the time the game ended.
The viewership grew phase by phase, starting from the pre-match show, moving through India’s innings, and peaking during the closing moments of New Zealand’s chase. By the end, the match had comfortably surpassed all previous records on the platform.
India vs New Zealand final sets new streaming record
The final registered a peak concurrent viewership of 74.5 crore when the last New Zealand wicket fell in the 19th over. The number increased further to 82.1 crore during the post-match presentation, making it the highest recorded for a live cricket stream.
Earlier in the evening, the pre-match show drew around 2.1 crore viewers, which rose to 4.2 crore at the time of the toss. By the time India’s innings began, the numbers had already touched 6.5 crore, equalling the previous record set during the India vs England semi-final.
Viewership rises consistently through the match
The increase continued through the game. By the end of India’s innings, viewership reached 43.9 crore and remained stable during the break. As New Zealand started their chase of 255, the number climbed to 49.9 crore and crossed 50 crore within the first over.
The final phase saw the biggest jump, with more viewers tuning in as India moved closer to victory. Compared to earlier ICC events, this was a significant jump. The 2023 ODI World Cup final had recorded 5.9 crore peak concurrent viewers, while the 2024 T20 World Cup final reached 5.3 crore.
India’s win marked their third T20 World Cup title, and the match also highlighted how viewership for major cricket events continues to grow across digital platforms.