T20 World Cup 2026: India Vs New Zealand Final Sets New Viewership Record

India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 final sets new JioHotstar record, peaking at 74.5 crore viewers and reaching 82.1 crore after the match

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Published at:
T20 World Cup 2026: India Vs New Zealand Final Sets New Viewership Record
India's players celebrate the wicket of New Zealand's Tim Seifert, right, during the T20 World Cup final in Ahmedabad. Photo: Ajit Solanki
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • India vs New Zealand final peaked at 74.5 crore concurrent viewers on JioHotstar

  • Viewership rose steadily, crossing 50 crore during New Zealand’s chase

  • Post-match presentation pushed the number to a record 82.1 crore

India’s T20 World Cup 2026 final win over New Zealand also turned into a record-breaking night for streaming numbers. As the match progressed, viewership on JioHotstar kept increasing steadily, eventually setting a new benchmark by the time the game ended.

The viewership grew phase by phase, starting from the pre-match show, moving through India’s innings, and peaking during the closing moments of New Zealand’s chase. By the end, the match had comfortably surpassed all previous records on the platform.

India vs New Zealand final sets new streaming record

The final registered a peak concurrent viewership of 74.5 crore when the last New Zealand wicket fell in the 19th over. The number increased further to 82.1 crore during the post-match presentation, making it the highest recorded for a live cricket stream.

Also Read: Tournament Shatters Viewership Record, Becomes Most-Watched Edition In India

Earlier in the evening, the pre-match show drew around 2.1 crore viewers, which rose to 4.2 crore at the time of the toss. By the time India’s innings began, the numbers had already touched 6.5 crore, equalling the previous record set during the India vs England semi-final.

Related Content
India players celebrate their win over New Zealand in the T20 World Cup final on March 8, 2026. - | Photo: X/BCCI
India Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Men In Blue Win Record Third Title With 96-Run Victory
India's Axar Patel, center, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Zimbabwe's Tadiwanashe Marumani during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Zimbabwe in Chennai, India, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026 - (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
IND Vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026: What Is India’s Record In ICC Finals
India have a strong record with 18 wins against 11 in the T20I format against New Zealand. - AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool
India Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Head-To-Head Record And Today's Match Prediction For IND Vs NZ
South Africa's players being congratulated by India's Varun Chakravarthy and Jasprit Bumrah after winning the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and South Africa, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad. - | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Tournament Shatters Viewership Record, Becomes Most-Watched Edition In India
Related Content

Viewership rises consistently through the match

The increase continued through the game. By the end of India’s innings, viewership reached 43.9 crore and remained stable during the break. As New Zealand started their chase of 255, the number climbed to 49.9 crore and crossed 50 crore within the first over.

The final phase saw the biggest jump, with more viewers tuning in as India moved closer to victory. Compared to earlier ICC events, this was a significant jump. The 2023 ODI World Cup final had recorded 5.9 crore peak concurrent viewers, while the 2024 T20 World Cup final reached 5.3 crore.

India’s win marked their third T20 World Cup title, and the match also highlighted how viewership for major cricket events continues to grow across digital platforms.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL 2026: Ishan Kishan Named SunRisers Hyderabad's Stand-In Captain; Abhishek Sharma To Be Deputy

  2. Marco Jansen Gets Ricky Ponting's Nod To Spend Extended Family Time Ahead Of IPL 2026 - Report

  3. IPL 2026 Injury Tracker: Harshit Rana, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood Among Key Concerns

  4. IPL 2026: 'Spin To Win' - Faf Du Plessis and Lakshmipathy Balaji Give KKR Winning Mantra Amid Injury Crisis

  5. BCB's Future In Jeopardy As Bangladesh Government Launches Probe In Election Fraud

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Defeat Of This Year

  2. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Loss Of The Year, To Meet Sinner In Final

  3. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka’s Dominant Run Sets Up Blockbuster Final Against Elena Rybakina

  4. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Thumps Linda Noskova To Set Up Final Date With Elena Rybakina

  5. Elena Rybakina Vs Elina Svitolina Live Streaming, Indian Wells Open Semi-Final: Preview, H2H, When And Where To Watch

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Thomas And Uber Cup 2026 Draws: India Slotted With Formidable China In Both Competitions

  4. BWF Swiss Open 2026: George Bows Out While Mannepalli Advances To 2nd Round; Sat-Chi To Face Japan In Pre-Quarters

  5. BWF Swiss Open 2026: Ayush, Prannoy And Tanvi Exit; Sat-Chi Advance To Last 16 In An Overall Disappointing Day For India

Trending Stories

National News

  1. LPG Shortage Hits Pune’s College Kitchens, India's Students Hub Feels The Pinch

  2. Day In Pics: March 17, 2026

  3. LPG Shortage and Gaza War Spark Protests in Mankhurd; RWPI Activists Held

  4. Defending Iran, Defending India

  5. Identity On Trial: Does The New ‘Trans Bill’ Threaten Hard-Won Rights?

Entertainment News

  1. Our Hero, Balthazar Review | Oscar Boyson’s Razor-Sharp Satire Centres The Male Loneliness Epidemic

  2. Is This Thing On? Review | Bradley Cooper’s Marital Drama Lingers In The Quietude After The Applause

  3. Oscars 2026: Jessie Buckley Dedicates Her Best Actress Win To “The Beautiful Chaos Of A Mother’s Heart”

  4. Oscars 2026: Javier Bardem Says “No To War And Free Palestine”

  5. Oscars 2026: Saja Kilani Reflects On ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’ And Why Visibility Matters

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. US-Israel-Iran War News Updates: Israel Claims To Have Killed Top Iranian Official Ali Larijani

  2. The Cuba Conundrum: What Does The Future Hold?

  3. Afghanistan Accuses Pakistan of Deadly Kabul Airstrike; 400 Reported Killed

  4. US-Israel-Iran: IRGC Claims It Attacked Israel Military, Iran Says Strait Of Hormuz 'Closed For Enemies’

  5. Who Is Laura Loomer? Trump's Loyalty Enforcer Or American Face of the Loony Fringe

Latest Stories

  1. Netanyahu Mocks Death Rumours With ‘Punch Card’ Video As Israel Claims To Eliminate Larijani And Soleimani

  2. JSW Indian Open 2026: Anahat, Ramit Face Press Ahead Of Squash Tournament

  3. Top US Counterterrorism Chief Resigns Over Iran War Policy

  4. Jack Ryan: Ghost War Teaser: John Krasinski Returns To The World Of Espionage For A Dangerous Mission, Release Date Out

  5. Iran Confirms Larijani And Basij Commander Killed As War Enters 18th Day

  6. IPL 2026: AB De Villiers Gives His Blunt Take On MS Dhoni's Future With CSK

  7. Manchester City 1-2 Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Vinicius Jr's Brace Power Los Blancos To Quarter-Final

  8. US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE Updates: Iran's Natural Gas Facility Attacked, Israel Kills Several Iranian Officials