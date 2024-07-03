Gaurav Thakur
India became the first team to win the T20 World Cup without losing a game.
At 37 years, Rohit Sharma became the oldest captain to lead his team to a T20 World Cup triumph.
India's 176/7 surpassed Australia's 173/2 in 2021 to become the highest total in a T20 World Cup final.
Arshdeep Singh and Fazalhaq Farooqi both now hold the record of most wickets (17) in a T20 World Cup edition.
Jasprit Bumrah's economy in the 2024 T20 World Cup was 4.17 and his average stood at 8.3, both best ever in tournament's history.
Chris Jordan created the record of best strike rate (8.3) in a single T20 World Cup edition this year.
Lockie Ferguson's four maidens in four overs against Papua New Guinea helped him become the first man to do so in T20 World Cups.
1,478 boundaries came in the tournament, most in a T20 World Cup edition. Of this 515 were sixes, again the most in an edition.