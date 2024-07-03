ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Check Out All Records Broken During This Tournament

Gaurav Thakur

First Unbeaten Team

India became the first team to win the T20 World Cup without losing a game.

AP

Oldest Captain

At 37 years, Rohit Sharma became the oldest captain to lead his team to a T20 World Cup triumph.

AP

Highest Final Total

India's 176/7 surpassed Australia's 173/2 in 2021 to become the highest total in a T20 World Cup final.

AP

Most Wickets

Arshdeep Singh and Fazalhaq Farooqi both now hold the record of most wickets (17) in a T20 World Cup edition.

AP

Best Economy And Average

Jasprit Bumrah's economy in the 2024 T20 World Cup was 4.17 and his average stood at 8.3, both best ever in tournament's history.

AP

Best Strike Rate

Chris Jordan created the record of best strike rate (8.3) in a single T20 World Cup edition this year.

AP

Four Maidens

Lockie Ferguson's four maidens in four overs against Papua New Guinea helped him become the first man to do so in T20 World Cups.

X/@ICC

Most Boundaries

1,478 boundaries came in the tournament, most in a T20 World Cup edition. Of this 515 were sixes, again the most in an edition.

AP

Neeraj Chopra Quashes Rumors: Clarifies Paris Diamond League Was Never On His 2024 Calendar

Read More