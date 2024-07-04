Team India Homecoming With T20 World Cup Trophy: Celebrations In Delhi

Outlook Sports Desk
As soon as Rohit Sharma stepped out of the bus with the trophy, he could not stop from dancing with the fans on the drum beats in New Delhi.
Suryakumar Yadav whose catch at the boundary at the Kings Oval Stadium in Barbados played the crucial role in securing India's victory against South Africa in the T20 World Cup final, joined in the dancing of happiness.
Fans waiting for the Indian cricket team outside of the Delhi International Airport. After a slight delay, the flight left Barbados on Wednesday, June 3, noon and reached New Delhi Thursday, June 4 early morning.
A tricolor cake was baked to celebrate the homecoming of team India after the 13-year long wait of glory.
Captain Rohit Sharma receiving affection through flowers.
A glimpse of Virat Kohli's arrival in Delhi, the winner's medal gleaming on his chest.
The BCCI chairman Jay Shah and captain Rohit Sharma were seen together at the cake-cutting celebration upon their arrival in Delhi with the World Cup trophy.
Here's a look at Axar Patel after his return to India after the ICC T20 World Cup victory.