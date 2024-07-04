Outlook Sports Desk
India's Arshdeep Singh alongwith Fazalhaq Farooqi led the wicket-taking charts with 17 wickets apiece in the T20 World Cup 2024.
Mohammed Siraj is one of the powerful pacer in India squad but he struggled in the T20 World Cup 2024, getting only 1 wicket across three games.
Jasprit Bumrah was the main man for India in their victory at the T20 World Cup 2024. He picked 15 wickets in 8 games at 4.17 economy.
Yuzvendra Chahal was a part of the world cup winning Indian squad but he did not feature in any of the matches.
Rishabh Pant scored scored 171 runs in 8 games at a batting average of 24+.
Virat Kohli who struggled with his form during the entire tournament but made his comeback at the summit clash, announced his retirement from the T20I format cricket on June 29, 2024.
Captain Rohit Sharma celebrate with Suryakumar Yadav with the T20 World Cup trophy in the plane.
Scene from the BCCI chartered flight filled with Indian cricket team and their family.