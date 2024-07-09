Wimbledon 2024: Novak Djokovic First Man To Reach 60 Grand Slam Quarters - Key Stats

Outlook Sports Desk
Novak Djokovic reached the milestone 15th Wimbledon quarterfinal of his career after beating Holger Rune, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2, in the round of 16.
Djokovic is now charging into his 60th overall Grand Slam quarterfinal at Wimbledon, making history as the first man to achieve this remarkable feat.
When Novak Djokovic reached the 59th Grand Slam quarterfinal of his career, he surpassed Roger Federer's previous record of 58, now with Wimbledon's succes he extended his own record.
Novak Djokovic also holds the men's all-time record for the most Grand Slam semifinals, with 48 appearances.
The serbian has made it to the finals of Grand Slams 36 times in his career.
At 37 years old, he holds the record for the most men's singles victories at Grand Slams, boasting 24 major titles.
Following the victory over Holger Rune, the 24-Grand Slam winner will face Alex de Minaur in the quarter-final of the 2024 Wimbledon on July 10, Wednesday.
At the Beijing Olympics 2008, Novak Djokovic lost to the arch rival Rafael Nadal in the semi-finals but rebounded to defeat James Blake for the bronze medal, securing his sole Olympic medal to date.
According to ATP, Novak Djokovic has earned over $182 million in prize money so far during his Tennis career.