Wimbledon 2024: Novak Djokovic First Man To Reach 60 Grand Slam Quarters - Key Stats

Outlook Sports Desk

15th Wimbledon Quarter-Final

Novak Djokovic reached the milestone 15th Wimbledon quarterfinal of his career after beating Holger Rune, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2, in the round of 16.

AP Photo

Most Grand Slam Quarter-Finals

Djokovic is now charging into his 60th overall Grand Slam quarterfinal at Wimbledon, making history as the first man to achieve this remarkable feat.

AP Photo

Surpassed Federer's Record

 

When Novak Djokovic reached the 59th Grand Slam quarterfinal of his career, he surpassed Roger Federer's previous record of 58, now with Wimbledon's succes he extended his own record.

AP Photo

Most Grand Slam Semifinals

Novak Djokovic also holds the men's all-time record for the most Grand Slam semifinals, with 48 appearances.

X | Wimbledon

Most Grand Slam Finals

The serbian has made it to the finals of Grand Slams 36 times in his career.

X | Wimbledon

Most Major Titles

At 37 years old, he holds the record for the most men's singles victories at Grand Slams, boasting 24 major titles.

X | Wimbledon

Next Opponent

Following the victory over Holger Rune, the 24-Grand Slam winner will face Alex de Minaur in the quarter-final of the 2024 Wimbledon on July 10, Wednesday.

AP Photo

Olympic Medals

At the Beijing Olympics 2008, Novak Djokovic lost to the arch rival Rafael Nadal in the semi-finals but rebounded to defeat James Blake for the bronze medal, securing his sole Olympic medal to date.

X | Olympics

Prize Money

According to ATP, Novak Djokovic has earned over $182 million in prize money so far during his Tennis career.

X | Novak Djokovic