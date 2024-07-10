ESP 2-1 FRA, Euro 2024: Spain Create European Championship Record En Route To Final - Talking Points

Outlook Sports Desk
Spain beat France in the first semi-final of the UEFA Euro 2024 at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.
Teen sensation Lamine Yamal revived Spain after conceding an early goal with a beauty of a goal, a curler from outside the box into the top corner.
Already owning a bunch of "youngest" records, the Barcelona starlet is now the youngest ever to score at the European Championship. He turns 17 on 13 July - one day before the final of Euro 2024, against England or the Netherlands.
Dani Olmo! The RB Leipzig star has not always been the first choice for Luis de la Fuente's Spain, a team replete with midfield maestro. But a start, and a goal.
Well, the 26-year-old from Terrassa, a city in Catalonia, has 11 goals in 38 outings in the Roja shirt - a real asset who had been directly involved in four of Spain's 11 goals, scoring twice and providing two assists before the semi-final, in Germany.
Captain Alvaro Morata was involved in a freak injury when a fan invaded the pitch to join Spain's win - a collision with the pursuing security guard.
Yes. Marc Cucurella, the tireless wing-back, was hounded by German fans the whole match. The Chelsea player was in the middle of a penalty/no-penalty storm which had a direct say in the hosts' elimination.
Spain, the three-time champions, became the first side in the competition's history to win six matches in a single tournament -- beating Croatia, Italy and Albania, before taming Georgia, Germany and France.
He is the first Spanish player to be involved in five or more goals at a single major tournament (three goals, two assists) since David Silva at Euro 2012 (2 goals, 3 assists).
Spain are now the favourites to win the Euro 2024, ahead of England, and the Netherlands. A win in Berlin on Sunday will make La Roja the most successful team in European Championship history.