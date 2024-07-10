Back To Cricket As India Coach, A Look At 'Gambhir' Times Of Ex-MP's Political Stint

Outlook Web Desk
BCCI on Tuesday named Gautam Gambhir the head coach of the Indian cricket team. The former India cricketer is set to replace Rahul Dravid whose tenure came to an end after the T20 World Cup 2024.
Following retirement from all formats of cricket, Gambhir joined the BJP months before the 2019 general elections. He defeated Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi in East Delhi.
Challenging times in Gambhir's political career first came in 2019 when AAP leader Atishi filed a criminal complaint alleging that he possessed two voter IDs. However, Gambhir asserted that he had only one ID from Rajender Nagar.
A spat between Gambhir and BJP MLA OP Sharma at a party event led to a section of the BJP’s Delhi unit seeking action against the MP. This incident rekindled the discomfort within the party.
A case was filed against BJP MP Gautam Gambhir for holding a rally without permission in Delhi's Jangpura locality ahead of the 2019 parliamentary elections.
In May 2019, Gambhir condemned an attack on a Muslim man in Gurgaon on social media. The man was allegedly attacked and asked to raise Hindu slogans. Gambhir's reaction raised many eyebrows in the party.
Despite issues of political discomfort within the party, the BJP also recognised Gambhir's strong base in East Delhi through his community and social work.
Community kitchens, transforming garbage collection points into libraries post-sanitisation, and consistently talking about reducing the height of the Ghazipur landfill are some of his notable contributions.
Gambhir also began the East Delhi Premier League which gives young cricketers from weak families a chance to display their talent. This is why Gautam Gambhir has the support of a section of the BJP that feels that he has been “unfairly targeted” since he began his political career.
Right ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, Gautam Gambhir requested the party leadership to relieve him of his political duties so that he can focus on his upcoming cricket commitments.