Cricket

India's Tour Of Sri Lanka 2024 Live Streaming: Squads, Schedule And More - All You Need To Know

Indian cricket's Gautam Gambhir era starts with a white-ball tour of Sri Lanka. The two teams will play the tour's first leg, the T20Is, at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele. Similarly, all three matches of the ODI leg will be played at R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo