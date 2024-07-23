Cricket

India's Tour Of Sri Lanka 2024 Live Streaming: Squads, Schedule And More - All You Need To Know

Indian cricket's Gautam Gambhir era starts with a white-ball tour of Sri Lanka. The two teams will play the tour's first leg, the T20Is, at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele. Similarly, all three matches of the ODI leg will be played at R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Indian cricket's Gautam Gambhir era starts with a white-ball tour of Sri Lanka. The 15-member team for the T20 Internationals along with the support staff reached Pallekele via Colombo on Monday. (More Cricket News)

Suryakumar Yadav will lead the newly-crowned World champions in the shortest format while Rohit Sharma will continue to captain the One-Day International team.

The T20I team, featuring several youngsters with Shubman Gill as the vice-captain, is without Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja. All three announced retirement from T20Is following India's ICC T20 World Cup 2024 win.

Sri Lanka will be led by Charith Asalanka, who replaced Wanindu Hasaranga as the T20I captain. The ODI squad is yet to be announced.

Here's all you need to know about the SL Vs IND cricket series:

Schedule

T20Is: July 27, 28, 30 - Pallekele (7.00pm)

ODIs: August 2, 4, 7 - Colombo (2.30pm)

Squads

India T20I Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Ꮪhubman Gill (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, Riyan Parag, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj.

Sri Lanka T20I Squad: Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Janith Perera, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando.

India ODI Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Ꮪhubman Gill (vc), Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Riyan Parag, Axar Patel, Khaleel Ahmed, Harshit Rana.

Sri Lanka ODI Squad: TBD

Venues

India and Sri Lanka will play the tour's first leg, the T20Is, at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele. Similarly, all three matches of the ODI leg will be played at R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

India's tour of Sri Lanka 2024 live streaming details

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster for India's tour of Sri Lanka 2024 in India.

The live coverage of India's tour of Sri Lanka 2024 can be watched on Sony Sports Ten 5 & Sony Sports Ten 1 in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 in Hindi and Sony Sports Ten 4 channels in Tamil & Telugu.

Live streaming of India's tour of Sri Lanka 2024 will be available on SonyLiv.

