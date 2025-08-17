Russia Claims To Foil Ukrainian Drone Attack On Smolensk Nuclear Power Plant

Russia’s FSB claimed it intercepted a Ukrainian-made “Spis” drone over the Smolensk nuclear power plant.
Plant authorities confirmed all three RBMK reactors are operating normally with no reported damage.
Ukraine has not commented on the allegation; battlefield claims remain unverified.
Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Sunday that it had prevented a Ukrainian drone attack on the Smolensk nuclear power plant in western Russia, raising fresh concerns about the security of critical energy facilities amid the ongoing war.
The Soviet-era Smolensk nuclear power station, located about 330 kilometers southwest of Moscow near the Belarusian border, houses three RBMK reactors — the same design as the ones at Chernobyl.
According to the FSB, Russian electronic warfare systems intercepted a Ukrainian-made “Spis” attack UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) over the plant’s territory. The agency described the incident as part of what it called “continued provocations” by Ukraine against Russia’s nuclear infrastructure.
“Electronic warfare forces intercepted an aircraft-type UAV – a Ukrainian-made ‘Spis’ attack UAV – over the territory of the Smolensk Nuclear Power Plant,” the FSB statement read.
Officials at the Smolensk plant confirmed that operations were running normally, and no damage had been reported to any reactors or essential equipment. Images published by Russia’s state-run news agency RIA Novosti allegedly showed debris from the downed drone.
The Russian defense ministry also confirmed that the UAV had been headed towards the nuclear facility, according to the Interfax news agency.
Ukraine has not issued an immediate response to Moscow’s claims, and Reuters said it was unable to independently verify the battlefield reports.
The alleged drone incident comes as nuclear facilities remain high-risk targets in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, with both sides accusing each other of endangering regional security