Australia Vs England 1st Test Prediction, Ashes 2025/26: Check Head-To-Head Records And Achievable Milestones

Australia Vs England 1st Ashes Test begins from November 21 onwards
Check Head-to-Head stats between AUS and ENG
Find out about the milestones that can be achieved during the series
Australia are all set to renew their rivalry against England in the 1st Test of the Ashes 2025/26 series at the land down under. The opening match is set to take place at the Optus Stadium in Perth from 7:50AM (IST) onwards.
This 5-match series also holds plenty of significance for both sides in their bid to reach the ICC World Test Championship 2025/27 final.
England, who drew 2-2 against India in their previous Test series earlier this summer, will be eager to gain valuable points in this tour. They haven't won a single Test series in Australia since 2010/11.
Andrew Strauss was the last of a handful of English captains to claim series win in Oz. His side came out victorious by 3-1 in a 5-match series. Since then, England have held the urn only once - during the 2015 series which ended in their favour by 3-2.
Australia have retained the Ashes since their 4-0 series win during the 2017/18 home edition. In 2019, he retained the urn after the series ended in a 2-2 draw before winning 4-0 again (2021/22) on home soil and drawing 2-2 in 2023 England tour.
The Three Lions will be hoping to make amends this time around and the expectations are high also because of the fact that it will be Bazball's debut in Australia.
Australia Vs England 1st Test, Ashes 2025/26: Head-To-Head Record By Matches
Total Test matches played: 361
Australia Wins: 152
England Wins: 112
Drawn: 97
Australia Vs England 1st Test, Ashes 2025/26: Head-To-Head Series Wins Since 2010/11
Series Played: 8
Australia Wins: 3
England Wins: 3
Drawn: 2
Australia Vs England 1st Test, Ashes 2025/26: Head-To-Head Series At Land Down Under
Series: 37
Australia Wins: 20
England Wins: 14
Drawn: 3
Australia Vs England 1st Test, Ashes 2025/26: Match Prediction
It is expected to be an even contest between the two teams. It will be Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes' first assignment in Australia, who are without their captain Pat Cummins as well as pacer Josh Hazlewood.
According to the google predictor, the Aussies have a 55% chances of win with the Three Lions only having 33%. Possibility of a draw is only 6%.
Australia Vs England 1st Test, Ashes 2025/26: Milestones That Can Be Achieved
Ben Stokes can become only the 6th English captain to claim a red-ball series win at the land down under. Only Andrew Strauss (2010-11), Mike Gatting (1986-87), Mike Brearley (1978-79), Ray Illingworth (1970-71) and Sir Len Hutton (1954-55) have won a series in Australia.
Mitchell Starc needs just 3 more wickets to complete 100 wickets in the Ashes. He has 97 scalps from 22 Tests against England, heading into the 1st Test.
He will also need 13 wickets to surpass Wasim Akram and become the most successful left-arm pacer in Tests. Akram retired after 414 wickets fom 104 Tests, Starc currently has 402 scalps from 100 outings.
Joe Root needs 572 runs to join the 3000-run club in the Ashes history. He has managed to score 2,428 runs against the Aussies so far.
Steve Smith needs 451 runs to become Australia's 3rd highest Test scorer. He will also need a couple of hundreds to enter the top 3 of the highest scorers in the Ashes history. His 3417 runs in the Ashes ranks as the 4th best. Only Allan Border (3548 runs), Jack Hobbs (3636 runs) and Don Bradman (5028 runs) have more.
Australia Vs England 1st Test, Ashes 2025/26: AUS Playing XI
Jake Weatherald, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (C), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (WK), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Brendan Doggett and Scott Boland.