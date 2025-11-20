Australia Vs England 1st Test Prediction, Ashes 2025/26: Check Head-To-Head Records And Achievable Milestones

Australia are all set to renew their rivalry against England in the 1st Test of the Ashes 2025/26 series at the land down under. See match prediction, head-to-head records and achievable milestones

R
Rohan Mukherjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Australia Vs England 1st Test Prediction, Ashes 2025/26:
AUS Vs ENG, Ashes, 1st Test, Day 2: Travis Head, David Warner Punish England; Australia Lead By 196 - Highlights File Photo
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Australia Vs England 1st Ashes Test begins from November 21 onwards

  • Check Head-to-Head stats between AUS and ENG

  • Find out about the milestones that can be achieved during the series

Australia are all set to renew their rivalry against England in the 1st Test of the Ashes 2025/26 series at the land down under. The opening match is set to take place at the Optus Stadium in Perth from 7:50AM (IST) onwards.

This 5-match series also holds plenty of significance for both sides in their bid to reach the ICC World Test Championship 2025/27 final.

England, who drew 2-2 against India in their previous Test series earlier this summer, will be eager to gain valuable points in this tour. They haven't won a single Test series in Australia since 2010/11.

Andrew Strauss was the last of a handful of English captains to claim series win in Oz. His side came out victorious by 3-1 in a 5-match series. Since then, England have held the urn only once - during the 2015 series which ended in their favour by 3-2.

Australia have retained the Ashes since their 4-0 series win during the 2017/18 home edition. In 2019, he retained the urn after the series ended in a 2-2 draw before winning 4-0 again (2021/22) on home soil and drawing 2-2 in 2023 England tour.

The Three Lions will be hoping to make amends this time around and the expectations are high also because of the fact that it will be Bazball's debut in Australia.

Related Content
Related Content

Australia Vs England 1st Test, Ashes 2025/26: Head-To-Head Record By Matches

Total Test matches played: 361

Australia Wins: 152

England Wins: 112

Drawn: 97

Australia Vs England 1st Test, Ashes 2025/26: Head-To-Head Series Wins Since 2010/11

Series Played: 8

Australia Wins: 3

England Wins: 3

Drawn: 2

Australia Vs England 1st Test, Ashes 2025/26: Head-To-Head Series At Land Down Under

Series: 37

Australia Wins: 20

England Wins: 14

Drawn: 3

Australia Vs England 1st Test, Ashes 2025/26: Match Prediction

It is expected to be an even contest between the two teams. It will be Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes' first assignment in Australia, who are without their captain Pat Cummins as well as pacer Josh Hazlewood.

According to the google predictor, the Aussies have a 55% chances of win with the Three Lions only having 33%. Possibility of a draw is only 6%.

Australia Vs England 1st Test, Ashes 2025/26: Milestones That Can Be Achieved

Ben Stokes can become only the 6th English captain to claim a red-ball series win at the land down under. Only Andrew Strauss (2010-11), Mike Gatting (1986-87), Mike Brearley (1978-79), Ray Illingworth (1970-71) and Sir Len Hutton (1954-55) have won a series in Australia.

Mitchell Starc needs just 3 more wickets to complete 100 wickets in the Ashes. He has 97 scalps from 22 Tests against England, heading into the 1st Test.

He will also need 13 wickets to surpass Wasim Akram and become the most successful left-arm pacer in Tests. Akram retired after 414 wickets fom 104 Tests, Starc currently has 402 scalps from 100 outings.

Joe Root needs 572 runs to join the 3000-run club in the Ashes history. He has managed to score 2,428 runs against the Aussies so far.

Steve Smith needs 451 runs to become Australia's 3rd highest Test scorer. He will also need a couple of hundreds to enter the top 3 of the highest scorers in the Ashes history. His 3417 runs in the Ashes ranks as the 4th best. Only Allan Border (3548 runs), Jack Hobbs (3636 runs) and Don Bradman (5028 runs) have more.

Australia Vs England 1st Test, Ashes 2025/26: AUS Playing XI

Jake Weatherald, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (C), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (WK), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Brendan Doggett and Scott Boland.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Monty Panesar Claps Back At Steve Smith's Mastermind Jibe: Here's What Ex-England Spinner Said

  2. WPL 2026 Mega Auction: Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh Only Indians In Marquee Set - Report

  3. Smriti Mandhana Confirms Engagement To Singer Palash Muchhal Through Funny Instagram Reel - Video

  4. Australia Vs England 1st Test Prediction, Ashes 2025/26: Check Head-To-Head Records And Achievable Milestones

  5. India Vs South Africa, 2nd Test: Weather, Likely Playing XI And More For The Guwahati Decider – Key Talking Points

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

  2. 'Heartbroken' Carlos Alcaraz Rules Himself Of Spain's Davis Cup Finals

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Belgium Down France To Book First Semi-final Spot

  4. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Sees Off Carlos Alcaraz Threat To Defend Title In Turin

  5. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Surges To Victory Over Rival, Carlos Alcaraz In Turin

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Nitish Kumar Sworn In As Bihar CM For Record 10th Term

  2. Al Falah University Staff Under Probe As Agencies Intensify Red Fort Blast Investigation

  3. Shah Bano’s Daughter Speaks: Truth Behind Bollywood Film Haq And Her Mother’s Historic Legal Battle

  4. Nitish Kumar's Political Journey: Rise, Fall, Rise To 10-Time CM

  5. Uttar Pradesh Cold Wave and Fog Alert: 50 Districts Affected Through November 25

Entertainment News

  1. DIFF 2025 | Mapping Caste’s Endless Circuit

  2. Nayanthara At 41: Revisiting The Lady Superstar’s 6 Best Performances

  3. DIFF 2025 : I, The Song | Dechen Roder’s Seraphic Exploration Of Identity, Illusion & Invention

  4. DIFF 2025 | Happyend: A Tender Tale Of Finding Political Consciousness

  5. DIFF 2025 | Interview With Ritu Sarin And Tenzing Sonam: “DIFF Was Born Out Of Love For Cinema And Community”

US News

  1. US Clears Over USD 90 Million Weapons Sale To India, Including Excalibur And Javelin Systems

  2. Trump Confirms Friday White House Meeting With NYC Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani

  3. Trump Signs Bill To Release More Epstein Documents

  4. Trump Defends Saudi Crown Prince Over Khashoggi Killing, Says ‘Things Happen’

  5. Congress Overwhelmingly Passes Bill Requiring Release of Epstein Case Files

World News

  1. Nepal Imposes Curfew, Bans Public Gatherings Amid Renewed ‘Gen Z’ Protests

  2. Senior US Military Delegation Visits Kyiv Amid Reports Of US-Russia Peace Framework

  3. US Clears Over USD 90 Million Weapons Sale To India, Including Excalibur And Javelin Systems

  4. UK Warns Russia Over Spy Ship Yantar After Laser Incident With RAF Pilots

  5. Trump Confirms Friday White House Meeting With NYC Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani

Latest Stories

  1. Cold Wave and Fog Alert: Uttar Pradesh Braces for Temperature Decline

  2. Dhurandhar: R Madhavan Reveals The Story Behind His Transformation In Aditya Dhar's Spy Drama

  3. Delhi Pollution Alert: Air Quality Hits 386 in ‘Very Poor’ Category, 16 Stations Record ‘Severe’ Levels

  4. Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha Share First Pics Of Son, Reveal Name - Neer

  5. Tamil Nadu Braces for Heavy Rainfall: Low-Pressure System Expected This Weekend

  6. Supreme Court Invalidates Provisions Of Tribunals Reforms Act, 2021

  7. Shubman Gill Injury Update: Skipper To Join Team In Guwahati, IND Vs SA 2nd Test Availability Uncertain

  8. Horoscope Today, November 19, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Scorpio, Aquarius, and All Zodiac Signs