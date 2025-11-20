At Least Five Killed In Israeli Strikes In Southern Gaza

Israeli strikes on Gaza
Palestinians look at the destruction after an Israeli strike in southern Gaza Strip Photo: AP
Summary
  • Israeli air strikes on southern Gaza killed at least five people, while Gaza’s Health Ministry reported 32 Palestinian deaths — including 12 children — across the Strip in the past 24 hours.

  • Israeli tanks advanced about 300 metres into eastern Gaza City, prompting Gaza’s authorities to accuse Israel of violating ceasefire boundaries and urge international intervention.

  • Hamas and the Red Cross continued searching for the body of an Israeli captive, as overall Palestinian casualties since October 2023 rose to more than 69,500 killed and 170,800 wounded.

Israeli air strikes on southern Gaza killed at least five Palestinians on Thursday, as fighting intensified despite an existing ceasefire framework. Gaza’s Civil Defence reported that three people were killed when an Israeli strike hit a house in the Bani Suheila area, east of Khan Younis. In a separate attack in Abasan al-Kabira, two more people were killed, according to Nasser Hospital, Al-Jazeera reported.

Gaza’s Health Ministry said Israel has killed 32 Palestinians — including 12 children and eight women — and injured 88 others in the past 24 hours across the Strip. Local authorities also reported that Israeli tanks advanced roughly 300 metres into eastern Gaza City, shifting markers that define the ceasefire’s so-called yellow line.

Gaza’s Government Media Office condemned the movement as a “blatant disregard” for ceasefire terms and urged international mediators to press Israel to comply. Meanwhile, teams from Hamas and the Red Cross continued searching Gaza City’s Zeitoun neighbourhood for the body of an Israeli captive believed to be among the three still held in the enclave.

The Israeli military claimed it discovered a loaded rocket launcher and weapons cache during operations in the area.

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, at least 69,546 Palestinians have been killed and 170,833 wounded since Israel launched its military assault in October 2023. Israel says 1,139 people were killed in the Hamas-led attacks on October 7, 2023, during which around 200 people were taken captive.

