Palestinian Team Plays Friendly In Spain In Front Of 50,000 Spectators
A selection of Palestinian footballers took on a group of Spanish players from the Basque Country on Sunday (November 16, 2025) in a friendly match with political overtones relating to Israel’s military actions in Gaza. Organizers said some 50,000 spectators had tickets for the match at San Mames Stadium, the home of Athletic Bilbao. Many fans waved Palestinian flags, and flags of the northern Basque Country region. Several thousand people also marched with flags before the game. The Basque team included players from Athletic and Real Sociedad, along with other professional sides. The Palestinian team will also take on a selection of players from Spain's northeastern Catalonia region in Barcelona on Tuesday.
