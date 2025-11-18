UN Security Council Backs Trump’s Gaza Plan, Approves International Stabilisation Force

The resolution was passed with 13 votes in favour and abstentions from China and Russia, with UN leadership calling it an important step towards consolidating the ceasefire and advancing a two-state solution.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Updated on:
UN Security Council
Representational image |
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The Security Council adopted a US-drafted resolution endorsing Trump’s Gaza peace plan, including the creation of an international stabilisation force and a ‘Board of Peace’ to oversee reconstruction.

  • US officials hailed the vote as historic, saying the plan moves the region closer to a “demilitarised” and “deradicalised” Gaza.

  • Russia warned it risks placing the enclave “at the mercy” of an untested governing structure.

The UN Security Council has adopted a draft resolution backing US President Donald Trump’s Gaza peace plan and authorising the creation of an international stabilisation force in the enclave, with the American President hailing the move as a “moment of true historic proportion".

The Security Council adopted the in the 15-nation Council on Monday with 13 votes in favour. No country voted against it, while China and Russia remained in abstentions.

Trump praised the Council's adoption, saying, "It will go down as one of the biggest approvals in the History of the c, will lead to further Peace all over the World."

Trump's plan, titled, 'Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict' was announced on September 29. The plan comprises deradicalising Gaza into a "terror-free zone that does not pose a threat to its neighbours." Furthermore, it promoted redeveloping the enclave for the population's benefit.

Related Content
Related Content

The resolution also welcomed the establishment of a ‘Board of Peace’ (BoP), described as a "transitional administration” with the help of international legal entity that will coordinate and set the framework for funding for Gaza’s reconstruction.

Trump stated that the Board will be chaired by him, which will “include the most powerful and respected Leaders throughout the world.” Trump is scheduled to host Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman at the White House this week.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' spokesperson Stephane Dujarric, in a statement, said the resolution's adoption is an “important step” in the maintenance of the ceasefire. Guterres hailed the continued diplomatic efforts of Egypt, Qatar, Turkiye, the US, while stressing the importance of moving towards the second phase of the US plan, which incorporates a political process to achieve a two-state solution.

“It is essential now to translate the diplomatic momentum into concrete and urgently needed steps on the ground,” the UN statement said, underlining that the organisation is committed to increasing humanitarian aid in the next phase of the ceasefire.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called the resolution a "historic milestone in building a peaceful and prosperous Gaza governed by the Palestinian people, not Hamas”. He said that with the vote, the enclave is “closer than ever” to achieving a "demilitarised, deradicalised, and stable Gaza."

“The Board of Peace, which will be led by President Trump, remains the cornerstone of our effort,” US Representative to the United Nations Ambassador Mike Waltz said, adding that the Board will coordinate the delivery of humanitarian assistance, facilitate Gaza's development, and support a technocratic committee of Palestinians responsible for day-to-day administration, while the Palestinian Authority implements its reform programmes.

Waltz said the resolution also sets out a framework for countries contributing troops to the International Stabilisation Force, as well as mechanisms for global financial institutions to direct investment.

Russia’s Permanent Representative Vassily Nebenzia criticised the resolution as "yet another pig in a poke."

He said the Council was placing Gaza "at the mercy" of the Board of Peace and the stabilisation force "whose working methods are still unknown".

He warned that the document must not become a "smokescreen for unbridled experiments by the US and Israel", nor "turn into a death sentence for the two-state solution”.

The proposal anticipates that at least a quarter of Gaza’s population would emigrate, valuing each departure at a “gain” of $23,000. - AP
Kushner’s Gaza Redevelopment Plan Focuses On Real Estate, Residents Largely Overlooked

BY Outlook News Desk

Trump’s comprehensive plan stated that if both sides agree to the proposal, the “war will immediately end”.

Israeli forces will have to withdraw to the agreed-upon line to prepare for a hostage release. In the meantime, the military operations, including aerial and artillery bombardment, will be stopped, and the battle lines will remain frozen until conditions are met for the complete staged withdrawal.

Further, within 72 hours of Israel's acceptance of this agreement, all hostages will be returned, alive and deceased.

The plan also proposes a “Trump economic development plan” to redevelop Gaza, with inputs from experts who have developed modern cities in the Middle East.

It proposes an economic zone with "preferred tariff and access rates", and says “no one will be forced to leave Gaza, and those who wish to leave will be free to do so and free to return".

"We will encourage people to stay and offer them the opportunity to build a better Gaza,” the plan states.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Scores, Round 5 Day 4: Domestic Action Underway

  2. Bangladesh Vs Ireland LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 1: IRE Chase Level Ground Against BAN

  3. New Zealand Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Rain Cuts NZ Vs WI Clash To 34-Overs Scrap

  4. India A Vs Oman, ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars: Harsh Dubey's Half-Century Helps IND A Seal Semi-Final Spot

  5. Chitwan Rhinos Vs Karnali Yaks, Nepal Premier League 2025: Ravi Bopara's Heroics Helps CHR Chase Down 167

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. 'Heartbroken' Carlos Alcaraz Rules Himself Of Spain's Davis Cup Finals

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Belgium Down France To Book First Semi-final Spot

  3. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Sees Off Carlos Alcaraz Threat To Defend Title In Turin

  4. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Surges To Victory Over Rival, Carlos Alcaraz In Turin

  5. ATP Finals 2025: Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner To Meet Again In Title Showdown

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Himachal Pradesh: Flood-hit families continue to struggle for shelter, livelihood, and basic relief

  2. Mumbai’s Lifeline Stalls: How A CNG Breakdown Brought The City’s Auto-Rickshaws To A Halt

  3. CPI(M) Launches 1,000-km 'Bangla Bachao Yatra' To Counter TMC And BJP Ahead Of 2026 Polls

  4. Day In Pics: November 18, 2025

  5. SP's Akhilesh Yadav Alleges Detoriation Of Healthcare In Uttar Pradesh By The Yogi Government

Entertainment News

  1. Nayanthara At 41: Revisiting The Lady Superstar’s 6 Best Performances

  2. DIFF 2025 : I, The Song | Dechen Roder’s Seraphic Exploration Of Identity, Illusion & Invention

  3. DIFF 2025 | Happyend: A Tender Tale Of Finding Political Consciousness

  4. DIFF 25 | Interview With Ritu Sarin And Tenzing Sonam: “DIFF Was Born Out Of Love For Cinema And Community”

  5. Kamini Kaushal, The Oldest Living Actress Bows Out

US News

  1. Congress Overwhelmingly Passes Bill Requiring Release of Epstein Case Files

  2. US To Sell F-35 Fighter Jets to Saudi Arabia, Says Trump Ahead of Crown Prince’s White House Visit

  3. Goyal Signals Imminent Progress On India–US Trade Pact, Stresses Need for ‘Fair And Balanced’ Deal

  4. UN Security Council Backs Trump’s Gaza Plan, Approves International Stabilisation Force

  5. India to Gain from US Tariff Rollback on Select Farm Goods: Commerce Ministry

World News

  1. Goyal Signals Imminent Progress On India–US Trade Pact, Stresses Need for ‘Fair And Balanced’ Deal

  2. India Needs To Stop Enabling Hasina’s Media Outreach: Bangladesh Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam

  3. Bangladesh Interim Government Cautions Media Against Publishing Hasina’s Statements

  4. Pakistan, Jordan Vow Deeper Defence Cooperation As King Abdullah II Begins Landmark Visit

  5. Samsung Faces Backlash Over Alleged Installation Of 'Unremovable' Israeli Spyware On Its Phones

Latest Stories

  1. 46 Independent Filmmakers Demand Fair Screenings For Indie Films After Limited Release Of Kanu Behl’s Agra

  2. ED Raids Al Falah University In Probe Linked To Red Fort Blast Case

  3. Bison OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Mari Selvaraj's Dhruv Vikram Starrer Sports Drama

  4. Live-Action Moana Teaser: Catherine Laga'aia Plays The Titular Role While Dwayne Johnson Reprises His Role As Maui

  5. Former Indian Envoys Warn Hasina Death Verdict Deepens Bangladesh’s 'Very Polarised' Climate

  6. Bangladesh Interim Government Cautions Media Against Publishing Hasina’s Statements

  7. November 18, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Libra, Sagittarius, And Pisces

  8. ‘There Was Less Cohesiveness In The Alliance’: Shakeel Ahmad On Congress Defeat In Bihar