UN Security Council Backs Trump’s Gaza Plan, Approves International Stabilisation Force

The Security Council adopted a US-drafted resolution endorsing Trump’s Gaza peace plan, including the creation of an international stabilisation force and a ‘Board of Peace’ to oversee reconstruction.
US officials hailed the vote as historic, saying the plan moves the region closer to a “demilitarised” and “deradicalised” Gaza.
Russia warned it risks placing the enclave “at the mercy” of an untested governing structure.
The UN Security Council has adopted a draft resolution backing US President Donald Trump’s Gaza peace plan and authorising the creation of an international stabilisation force in the enclave, with the American President hailing the move as a “moment of true historic proportion".
The Security Council adopted the in the 15-nation Council on Monday with 13 votes in favour. No country voted against it, while China and Russia remained in abstentions.
Trump praised the Council's adoption, saying, "It will go down as one of the biggest approvals in the History of the c, will lead to further Peace all over the World."
Trump's plan, titled, 'Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict' was announced on September 29. The plan comprises deradicalising Gaza into a "terror-free zone that does not pose a threat to its neighbours." Furthermore, it promoted redeveloping the enclave for the population's benefit.
The resolution also welcomed the establishment of a ‘Board of Peace’ (BoP), described as a "transitional administration” with the help of international legal entity that will coordinate and set the framework for funding for Gaza’s reconstruction.
Trump stated that the Board will be chaired by him, which will “include the most powerful and respected Leaders throughout the world.” Trump is scheduled to host Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman at the White House this week.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' spokesperson Stephane Dujarric, in a statement, said the resolution's adoption is an “important step” in the maintenance of the ceasefire. Guterres hailed the continued diplomatic efforts of Egypt, Qatar, Turkiye, the US, while stressing the importance of moving towards the second phase of the US plan, which incorporates a political process to achieve a two-state solution.
“It is essential now to translate the diplomatic momentum into concrete and urgently needed steps on the ground,” the UN statement said, underlining that the organisation is committed to increasing humanitarian aid in the next phase of the ceasefire.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called the resolution a "historic milestone in building a peaceful and prosperous Gaza governed by the Palestinian people, not Hamas”. He said that with the vote, the enclave is “closer than ever” to achieving a "demilitarised, deradicalised, and stable Gaza."
“The Board of Peace, which will be led by President Trump, remains the cornerstone of our effort,” US Representative to the United Nations Ambassador Mike Waltz said, adding that the Board will coordinate the delivery of humanitarian assistance, facilitate Gaza's development, and support a technocratic committee of Palestinians responsible for day-to-day administration, while the Palestinian Authority implements its reform programmes.
Waltz said the resolution also sets out a framework for countries contributing troops to the International Stabilisation Force, as well as mechanisms for global financial institutions to direct investment.
Russia’s Permanent Representative Vassily Nebenzia criticised the resolution as "yet another pig in a poke."
He said the Council was placing Gaza "at the mercy" of the Board of Peace and the stabilisation force "whose working methods are still unknown".
He warned that the document must not become a "smokescreen for unbridled experiments by the US and Israel", nor "turn into a death sentence for the two-state solution”.
Trump’s comprehensive plan stated that if both sides agree to the proposal, the “war will immediately end”.
Israeli forces will have to withdraw to the agreed-upon line to prepare for a hostage release. In the meantime, the military operations, including aerial and artillery bombardment, will be stopped, and the battle lines will remain frozen until conditions are met for the complete staged withdrawal.
Further, within 72 hours of Israel's acceptance of this agreement, all hostages will be returned, alive and deceased.
The plan also proposes a “Trump economic development plan” to redevelop Gaza, with inputs from experts who have developed modern cities in the Middle East.
It proposes an economic zone with "preferred tariff and access rates", and says “no one will be forced to leave Gaza, and those who wish to leave will be free to do so and free to return".
"We will encourage people to stay and offer them the opportunity to build a better Gaza,” the plan states.