Goyal Signals Imminent Progress On India–US Trade Pact, Stresses Need for ‘Fair And Balanced’ Deal

Speaking at the Indo-US Economic Summit hosted by the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce, Goyal emphasised that trade talks are inherently complex and require careful consideration of India’s priorities. “…India as a nation has to secure its interests. Have to secure the interests of our stakeholders, businesses and balance it with our sensitivities with the farmers, with the fishermen, with small industries. When we find the right balance, rest assured we will get outcomes on this… When the deal will become fair, equitable and balanced, you will hear good news,” he said.