Working On Third Edition Of Jan Vishwas Law : Piyush Goyal

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal announced on Tuesday that the Ministry has kicked off preparations for the third edition of the Jan Vishwas Bill, aiming to decriminalise around 275-300 minor business offences by replacing criminal penalties with monetary fines, fostering a trust-based ecosystem for entrepreneurs and everyday citizens. Speaking at a conference of domestic traders, Goyal highlighted the ministry's proactive identification of these provisions across various central acts, building on the momentum from prior iterations to slash compliance burdens and eliminate the "fear of imprisonment" for procedural lapses that stifle innovation and growth. He invited the trading community to contribute suggestions for additional reforms, positioning the bill as a cornerstone of the Modi government's "Virasat to Vikas to Vishwas" narrative, transforming regulatory hurdles into seamless enablers of economic aspiration.