Jaishankar Reviews India–US Ties At Consuls General Conference In New York

Jaishankar reviewed India–US ties and diaspora engagement with Consuls General in New York.
He also met UN Secretary-General António Guterres to discuss global and regional issues.
The visit followed his participation in the G7 Foreign Ministers’ meeting in Canada.
India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar reviewed the state of India–US ties and the support provided to diaspora activities during a Consuls General conference in New York on Friday.
According to PTI, Jaishankar “reviewed our bilateral ties and support for diaspora activities. Appreciate the commitment and efforts of our Embassy & Consulates to strengthening the India-US partnership,” he said in a social media post after chairing the conference at the Consulate General of India in New York.
PTI reported that the meeting brought together Indian Ambassador to the US Vinay Kwatra, Deputy Chief of Mission Namgya Khampa and the heads of the Indian consulates in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Seattle. The New York Consulate, led by Consul General Binaya Pradhan, said it was “honoured” to welcome Jaishankar and added that “His vision, guidance & leadership strengthen our commitment to work for the India-USA partnership.”
A day earlier, Jaishankar met United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres at UN Headquarters. In a post on social media, Jaishankar said: “Good to meet with UNSG @antonioguterres in New York today. Valued his assessment of the current global order and its implications for multilateralism. Also appreciated his perspectives on various regional hotspots,” and PTI reported that he thanked Guterres “for clear and consistent support for India’s growth and development” and said he looked forward to welcoming the UN chief in India.
Jaishankar was accompanied to the meeting with the UN by India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador P. Harish, Deputy Permanent Representative Ambassador Yojna Patel and officials from the Permanent Mission of India to the UN, PTI reported.
The minister had previously been in Canada for the G7 Foreign Ministers’ meeting, where he held bilateral talks with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and other counterparts, the report said.
(With inputs from PTI)