Jaishankar Reviews India–US Ties At Consuls General Conference In New York

The External Affairs Minister assessed bilateral engagement and diaspora support during meetings with Indian missions across the United States.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
India US ties, Jaishankar US visit, Consuls General conference New York
The New York Consulate, led by Consul General Binaya Pradhan, said it was “honoured” to welcome Jaishankar. Photo: X@DrSJaishankar; Representative image
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Jaishankar reviewed India–US ties and diaspora engagement with Consuls General in New York.

  • He also met UN Secretary-General António Guterres to discuss global and regional issues.

  • The visit followed his participation in the G7 Foreign Ministers’ meeting in Canada.

India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar reviewed the state of India–US ties and the support provided to diaspora activities during a Consuls General conference in New York on Friday.

According to PTI, Jaishankar “reviewed our bilateral ties and support for diaspora activities. Appreciate the commitment and efforts of our Embassy & Consulates to strengthening the India-US partnership,” he said in a social media post after chairing the conference at the Consulate General of India in New York.

PTI reported that the meeting brought together Indian Ambassador to the US Vinay Kwatra, Deputy Chief of Mission Namgya Khampa and the heads of the Indian consulates in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Seattle. The New York Consulate, led by Consul General Binaya Pradhan, said it was “honoured” to welcome Jaishankar and added that “His vision, guidance & leadership strengthen our commitment to work for the India-USA partnership.”

A day earlier, Jaishankar met United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres at UN Headquarters. In a post on social media, Jaishankar said: “Good to meet with UNSG @antonioguterres in New York today. Valued his assessment of the current global order and its implications for multilateralism. Also appreciated his perspectives on various regional hotspots,” and PTI reported that he thanked Guterres “for clear and consistent support for India’s growth and development” and said he looked forward to welcoming the UN chief in India.

Related Content
Related Content

Jaishankar was accompanied to the meeting with the UN by India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador P. Harish, Deputy Permanent Representative Ambassador Yojna Patel and officials from the Permanent Mission of India to the UN, PTI reported.

The minister had previously been in Canada for the G7 Foreign Ministers’ meeting, where he held bilateral talks with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and other counterparts, the report said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 2: IND Restricted To 189; Rickelton-Markram Begin Pursuit|SA 4/0

  2. IPL 2026 Retention Live Updates: Ravindra Jadeja Returns To RR, Accepts ₹4 Crore Pay Cut

  3. Bangladesh A Vs Hong Kong Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: BAN-A Keep HK In Check, Restrict Them To 167/8

  4. India Vs South Africa Live Streaming, 1st Test Day 2: When, Where To Watch Action In Kolkata, Hourly Weather Forecast

  5. IPL Player Retention And Trades: All The Done Deals Ahead Of Indian Premier League 2026 Mini-Auction

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. ATP Finals: Carlos Alcaraz To End 2025 As World Number One After Beating Lorenzo Musetti

  2. Billie Jean King Cup 2025 Playoffs Preview: Live Streaming Info, Timings, Venue - All You Need To Know

  3. ATP Finals: Felix Auger-Aliassime Beats Ben Shelton To Claim First Win, Keep SF Hopes Alive 

  4. ATP Finals: Felix Auger-Aliassime Sees Off Ben Shelton In Turin

  5. ATP Finals: Lorenzo Musetti Stays Alive After Alex De Minaur Comeback

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Yogi Adityanath Government Moves to Withdraw All Charges Against Akhlaq’s Killers

  2. Chennai Weather Alert: Heavy Rainfall Expected November 16-20 as Cyclonic Circulation Persists

  3. Bombay High Court Flags Rs 12,000-Crore ‘Gas Theft’: Petitioner Seeks CBI Probe Against Reliance Industries'

  4. Himachal Pradesh Weekend Weather: Temperature Decline and Air Quality Update

  5. Uttarakhand Weekend Weather Alert: Temperature Decline with Dry Conditions

Entertainment News

  1. Kamini Kaushal, The Oldest Living Actress Bows Out

  2. The Girlfriend Review | Rashmika Mandanna Delivers A Smashing Antithesis To Animal & Kabir Singh

  3. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  4. Jatadhara Review | In This Supernatural Mess, The Spirit Is Willing But The Screenplay Is Weak

  5. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

US News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. Dhoom Macha Le: How Zohran Mamdani’s NYC Mayoral Victory Challenges Authoritarian Trends

  3. ChatGPT Named In California Lawsuits Alleging Role In Suicides And Mental Breakdowns

  4. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers

  5. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

World News

  1. US To Remove Select Tariffs on Goods From Argentina, Ecuador, Guatemala, And El Salvador

  2. Pakistan Arrests 4 TTP Militants In Islamabad Court Suicide Attack Case

  3. US Lawmaker Introduces Bill To Abolish H-1B Visas And Limit Foreign Worker Residency

  4. Bangladesh War Crimes Tribunal to Deliver Verdict Against Sheikh Hasina on November 17

  5. Bangladesh Ordinance for Charter Referendum Sparks ‘Unconstitutional’ Claims

Latest Stories

  1. NDA Wins Bihar Election, BJP Leads As Nitish Kumar Secures Tenth Term

  2. Allahabad High Court Bars UP Trial Courts From Mixing Hindi And English In Judgments

  3. Rajkummar Rao And Patralekhaa Welcome Baby Girl On Their 4th Wedding Anniversary: We’re Over The Moon

  4. Croatia Beat Faroe Islands 3-1, Book FIFA World Cup 2026 Spot

  5. Kaantha Box Office Collection Day 1: Dulquer Salmaan's Period Drama Fails To Beat Actor's Previous Release Lucky Baskhar

  6. Stalin Hails Nitish Kumar’s ‘Decisive Victory,’ Praises Tejashwi Yadav’s Energetic Campaign

  7. Horoscope Today, November 15, 2025: Predictions for Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, and All Zodiac Signs

  8. Weekly Horoscope For November 16–22, 2025: Powerful Shifts Ahead For Leo, Scorpio, And Pisces