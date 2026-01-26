A

It's interesting. As a Beat poet, he kept himself well maintained. He always went to the barber, carried a pocket handkerchief, and wore a suit. The Beats were very different from the hippies. He came to India and he absorbed the aesthetics of jhola bags, sandals, beads, salwar kameez…and that became the form of the hippies. He came to India and had a physical transformation…he grew out his hair, he started losing hair, he almost looked like a sadhu.



It is also important to say that he spent time with the Gandhians… he was in India when the Indo-China war (1962) broke out. He spent some time on the road, marching with (the Vinoba Bhave-led) Gandhians in a planned journey from Delhi to Beijing (which ended after the Chinese government refused the marchers entry). The idea that politics could be a performance was very impactful for him.

When he returned to America, the country was involved in the Vietnam War, he brought back the power to lead and organise anti-war protest events like the “levitation of Pentagon”. He brought flowers for soldier’s rifles, and he chanted OM in the middle of a riot. So, his takeaway from India included his pro-peace politics.