Are We Still Reading? How Literature Festivals Are Keeping Books Alive

Lit fests are defined by their audience. Organisers, speakers, curators are all replaceable but not the readers, not the audience

S
Shinie Antony
Updated on:
Updated on:
Visitors attending the inaugural session of the Jaipur Literature Festival in Jaipur
A Thing of Beauty... Visitors attending the inaugural session of the Jaipur Literature Festival in Jaipur, Rajasthan, on January 15, 2026 | Photo: Imago/Abacapress
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • While books risk becoming décor and unread trophies, literature festivals are reviving curiosity by making books approachable through conversation, performance, and live debate rather than quiet, solitary reading.

  • By turning writers into speakers and thinkers on stage, lit fests draw people into stories, politics, culture, and emotion, often sparking unexpected connections with new authors and ideas.

  • More than organisers or stars, it is the listening, engaged audience that defines lit fests, proof that humans still crave stories, dialogue, and the shared magic of words.

Is reading obsolete, has it become a quaint cute act our ancestors used to indulge in? Everyone is writing a book but is anyone reading them? Some fear books are in danger of ending up as a drawing room decoration, a must décor; a vase filled with flowers and a shelf full of books slanted prettily in a row where they best catch the light. The red spines merge into brown ones and then on to blue, ending with cream and white. Good to take a selfie against.

There was a time when boasting about the books you read was a thing; now we boast about the books we are not going to read because we don’t have the time. Our life is too hectic and happening to pretend to have read a book we didn’t and never will. Indians are the opposite of Japanese in this regard. Tsundoku is the art of collecting books for the pleasure of reading them later in Japan; here we call it raddi.

Into this disenchantment with the printed word came a new genre called lit fests, which helps the average shy ‘I don’t have time to read’ Indian to forge a tentative relationship with bestsellers and classics. Literature festivals make books appear harmless, even painless. No one is judging you by the number of books you haven’t read, as long as you are nodding your head or shaking it as the author speaks on stage. Against your will you get involved. Into the written word via the spoken one.

Related Content
Related Content

Lit fests demand many things of you, including what is called an intellectual wardrobe involving a lot of linen or some amount of khadi, but what they also do is temporarily make books cool again. When writers who have interesting opinions on everything from fairy tales to AI give us their take, they leave us reversing what we had thought so far, and sometimes even shaping our minds on things we had never considered before. And the themes are varied: politics, gender, food, romance, air quality… The discussions are on just about anything under the sun—and that’s the beauty of these sudden informal chats curated perhaps haphazardly or with deliberate intent to kickstart this emotion or that in us.

Free speech in action is always a thing of beauty. As different speakers talk and their words go up against each other’s, an entire audience tunes in. Their preferences and preoccupations of the moment are cast aside for the simple act of listening. And while a small part of the audience is sitting there just to rest their feet after all that walking from one venue to another, a large chunk is there to listen. The startling urgency of a live event is infectious.

Of course, a William Dalrymple or a Vikram Seth will get the bigger crowds and more applause, but then you just may run into a little-known writer you’ve never heard of but are now enthralled by, and makes you curious about what they have written and why. That joy of discovering your own personal writer, a writer who seems to have written a book just for you, is unparalleled. Of course, you continue your marriage with Dalrymple or Seth (sometimes bigamous with both), but you have begun to get crushes on others now. Go on, cheat a bit. Leave your favourite authors for a spot of literary infidelity.

The secret sauce is honesty. On stage with a timer facing them, authors go into heart-to-heart no-holds-barred mode. We know what they are thinking right now right here on this topic or that. We may have feared grandstanding but what we get is measured thought, the airing of innermost feelings, secrets. Someone may play to the gallery now and then, or the moderators will out-talk the person they interview, but the moments bathed in light at a lit fest are those when you discover a kindred soul. Oh my God, you go, he is saying what I was going to think. Fluency is a drug.

Smita Tharoor, host of the podcast ‘Stories Seldom Told’, says: “Lit fests are one of the few safe places we have left where discourse and debate can flourish. From long conversations on stage or ones I conduct on my podcast—now nearly six years old—I’ve learned that honesty thrives when people aren’t rushed or judged. Public spaces don’t need less disagreement; they need more patience, enquiry, and the space to let someone finish a thought.”

And, oh, the drama! Sometimes, at lit fests, historical moments are played out right before your eyes. During one Bangalore Literature Festival session long ago, when late Girish Karnad and Arun Shourie went up against each other like boys fighting on a playground in a session on freedom of speech in 2014, moderator Arshia Sattar nobly and ably brought about order on stage. Now and then political conversations can even lead to defamation lawsuits, as some speakers find out. But where else can the Left and the Right come together?

It is the magic of being out in the open under a starry sky and listening to unshackled and unhurried words. Words going up like quiet fireworks in your bloodstream, rewiring your brain. The publishing industry turns transparent right before our eyes. How are books made, why are they written, who has written what… Titles and covers, translations and editing, short stories and novels, fiction and nonfiction.

Folklore dances and ditties sing. Stories come alive. We were put to sleep as kids with lullabies and little yarns; it is in our blood, this need to be soothed with fiction. At the Scottish International Storytelling Festival last year, Mimesis Heidi Dahlsveen, an associate professor in oral storytelling from Norway, blew minds with what she called a story that was going to be a little vulgar. I’ve never been more entertained.

One day in the future it is true that the statue of a bespectacled man reading a book will be in a glass cage next to the one with a caveman inventing the wheel, but until that time there are literature festivals bursting open in every nook and cranny of the nation. Called forth by the imagination of future readers.

Lit fests are defined by their audience. Organisers, speakers, curators are all replaceable but not the readers, not the audience. So do go to the next lit fest in your town. When your eyes meet an author’s eye across a crowded lawn, the world stands still—you fall in love with a book. You can queue up to get a book signed, so what if the author has, in a hurry, signed it to ‘Rasi’ and your name is a numerologically corrected Raashheey. You have the perfect gift for a Rasi if you ever meet one.

MORE FROM THIS ISSUE
MORE FROM THIS ISSUE
Special Arrangement : Nevertheless, this act of faith – standing by their artist – marks a significant step towards sensitivity for communities, and cultural practitioners, foregrounding the revolutionary power of art to unsettle regressive notions that gain traction in the frenzy of decontextualised “offense”, and heightened public emotions.
Kochi-Muziris Biennale 2025-2026: City As Performance, 'For The Time Being...'
| Image- File : The presence of the EU’s top leadership as chief guests at India’s Republic Day celebrations signals that India, too, is looking to Europe as it scrambles to insulate itself from Donald Trump’s unpredictable ways.
India, EU Fast Track FTA To Guard Against More American Disruptions
Book Cover
How Long Can the Moon Be Caged: Voices of Indian Political Prisoners
Vikram Sharma : Sales are growing, regional languages are thriving, young readers are returning in significant numbers, and publishers are taking risks that would be impossible in a truly declining market.
If Reading Is Dead, Why Is Publishing Thriving?

Shinie Antony is an author and festival director

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Score Round 6 Day 3: Kerala, Gujarat And J&K Look To Save Their Matches; DEL, MUM Eye Big Wins

  2. Bangladesh At T20 World Cup 2026: ICC Vs BCB Row Explained With Past Precedents

  3. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Issue Far From Resolved As Bangladesh Make Fresh Accusations; Scotland CEO Gives Major Update

  4. Ranji Trophy 2025-26: Sarfaraz Khan Smashes 5th Double Ton, Surpasses 5000 Runs In FC Cricket - Check Details

  5. RCB Sale: Adar Poonawalla To Make 'Strong And Competitive' Bid For IPL Franchise

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open Day 7 LIVE Scores: Djokovic Chases 400th Slam Win, Sinner And Swiatek In Action

  2. Sinner Vs Spizzirri LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026 Third Round: World No. 2 Drops First Set In Severe Conditions

  3. Croatian Tennis Player Jana Fett Hit With Ban After Positive Doping Test

  4. Jannik Sinner Vs Eliot Spizzirri Live Streaming, Australian Open 2026: When, Where To Watch 3rd Round Clash?

  5. Marin Cilic Vs Casper Ruud Live Streaming, Australian Open 2026: When, Where To Watch 3rd Round Clash?

Badminton

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

  4. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  5. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Voices From Prison: My Crime Was Standing With The Adivasis, Says Journalist Rupesh Kumar Singh

  2. Shimla Snowfall Today: Fresh Winter Blanket Grips Hill Station Amid IMD Alerts

  3. Uttarakhand Snowfall Alert: IMD Warns of Heavy Falls, Hailstorms in Higher Districts

  4. Voices From Prison: The Hypocrisy Of Liberals And The 'Good Muslim Bad Muslim' Narrative

  5. MGNREGA Change: When Certainty Disappears, Do Women Lose First?

Entertainment News

  1. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  2. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  3. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  4. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  5. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

US News

  1. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  4. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  5. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

World News

  1. Vietnam’s To Lam Wins Second Term As Communist Party Chief

  2. Putin On Trump’s Greenland Bid: ‘None Of Our Business’

  3. Modi, Lula Stress Global South Ties In Phone Call

  4. US Completes Withdrawal From World Health Organization

  5. Zelenskyy Flags European Inaction On Ukraine, Seeks More US Backing After Meeting Trump

Latest Stories

  1. IMD Issues Heavy Snowfall Alert for Jammu & Kashmir Valley

  2. Voices From Prison: My Story Is A Reminder Of The Steep Price Of Portraying Truth, Says Prabhat Singh

  3. Voices From Prison: The Person Who Enters Jail Never Comes Out, Says Bhangar Activist Shankar

  4. Voices From Prison: When Opinion Becomes A Threat, Says Journalist Kishorchandra Wangkhemcha

  5. Voices From Prison: The Hypocrisy Of Liberals And The 'Good Muslim Bad Muslim' Narrative

  6. Modi, Lula Stress Global South Ties In Phone Call

  7. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Anastasia Potapova Highlights, AO 2026: Belarusian Beats Austrian Opponent Via Tie-Break

  8. Exide Kolkata Literary Meet: Feminism, the Banu Mushtaq Way