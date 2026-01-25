Think Ink: Lit Fests In The Time Of AI

As we slow down and our attention spans deepen, our relationship with lit fests may evolve. It would be interesting to see how fests respond. Some things will surely change, but some are bound to stay the same. For instance, the reasons that compel writers to head to fests in the north, south, northeast, west and east. Why trudge to beaches and desert towns? Why travel to the dusty plains? To engage with readers—who may be adoring fans or strangers who ‘discover’ you by accident at a session. There’s always the hope that at least a few will then be tempted to buy your books. Fests also give writers a break from solitary slogging and to have “long-deferred conversations in the shadowy recesses of authors’ lounges and dining rooms’’ as poet and writer Arundhathi Subramaniam puts it. British writer Geoff Dyer, a diehard lit fest enthusiast, enjoys meeting other writers at fests in faraway places. He’s built some lasting friendships this way.