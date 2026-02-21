Book Review: No Easy Redemptions in This Unknown City

The narrative of Unknown City is less interested in the drama of failed relationships than in what is left behind after certainty has eroded. At its heart, Amitabha Bagchi’s novel is about the slow unlearning that evolves as time passes, the kind that does not arrive through revelation, but through repetition, doubt and hindsight. As a ‘jump sequel’ to Above Average, the book returns to Arindam Chatterjee decades later, not to complete an arc, but to ask whether arcs ever truly close.