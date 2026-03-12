Winter Will One Day Be Past: Review Of 'Umar Khalid And His World'

Before he went to jail, he and Sengupta had planned to read the deep and complex philosophical traditions within Islam that few in this country know about. Along with his comrades, Khalid was developing a very new and a very creative vision of Left politics which would have ample room for love and desire without boundaries. He danced and sang and followed sports. His PhD thesis was waiting to be published as a monograph which would have left its mark on forest and Adivasi studies. His life was full of possibilities until it shrank into the indefinite prison sentence with ridiculously few and brief paroles—convicted murderers and rapists get to enjoy more of them. Prison has taken away physical contact with all those he loves, from the world that he feels so deeply connected to, from the archival resources he needs to turn his dissertation into a book. But it has brought him a deeper maturity and reflexivity. It has not quenched the person he has been.