Dignity of Self-Respect: How Periyar Reimagined Society Beyond Caste, Religion, Patriarchy

The Self-Respect Movement drew inspiration from the Russian Revolution, though it abhorred violence manifesting in any form. The only English weekly the Self-Respect Movement has ever published was Revolt, launched from Erode on November 7, 1928, which, in the words of the leader written for its first anniversary number, was “that memorable day in the history of the nations, the day of the… immortal Revolution in Russia...”. One can see from the journals of the Self-Respect Movement hundreds of articles on the achievements of Soviet Russia, some of which looked for the social markers of women’s progress in civil society as well. (It had great admiration for King Amanullah Khan of Afghanistan and Mustafa Kemal Pasha of Türkiye for overturning the centuries-old dress code for women). Periyar had the preamble and the first section of the ‘Communist Manifesto’ translated into Tamil and published it in the weekly journal Kudi Arasu before leaving on a ‘global tour’, which was only a ploy to enter into Soviet territories. After returning to Erode by the end of 1932, he and S. Ramanathan, a veteran of the Self-Respect Movement, translated seven articles of Lenin on religion into Tamil and published in Kudi Arasu. A few months later, Kudi Arasu featured the first Tamil translation of Friedrich Engels’s ‘The Principles of Communism’, and during 1937-38, a full-length biography of Karl Marx was published.