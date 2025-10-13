Dravidian Engagement With RSS In Tamil Nadu

A

Periyar is one of the social reformers Tamil Nadu has seen in the last 100 years. However, he is not the only one; and has not pioneered anything that is credited solely to him by his ardent followers. For example, they claim Periyar is the reason for Dalit temple entry and women’s education. Both of these are completely false claims. Hundreds of social leaders were working and fighting for temple access for Dalits in Tamil Nadu; some were very successful in their battle. For instance, Sri Vaidyanatha Iyer and Muthuramalinga Thevar successfully led a group of Dalit into the famous Madurai Meenakshi Amman temple in 1939.

From the Vedic period, Tamil Nadu has seen many women rulers and scholars. Sembian Mahadevi, Velu Nachiyar, Rani Mangammal all lived and ruled this land. Avvaiyar, Kaaraikkal Ammaiyar, Aandaal were all great scholars. Muthulakshmi Reddy became a doctor in 1912, even before E.V.R. was a prominent leader. Official documents by the British reveal gurukuls for boys and girls in the erstwhile Madras Presidency in the 19th century.

With respect to Periyar eradicating caste, Tamil Nadu has seen this occur only at the ‘Names of Roads’ level. We see caste clashes continuing to happen regularly. Electoral politics continues to be played mostly on a caste basis even now. Temple entry is still restricted in many Tamil Nadu villages based on caste, even after seven decades of political prominence by Dravidian parties. Periyar has expounded many radical thoughts and ideas which may attract a few but are not practically implementable.