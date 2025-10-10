The Many Faces Of The RSS

The RSS could not lure staunch followers of Ambedkar due to their rejection of the culture of myths and the embedded hierarchy that exists in the caste structure. Ambedkar is the only critic of the religious ideologies, and he maintained that Hinduism is all about the assemblage of caste, and it cannot survive without caste. The ingrained hate and anger against Ambedkar are diligently maintained in the discourse of the Congress, the Left, and the RSS, which strengthens the caste dynamics and the following of the rituals and beliefs in the sacred and divine. A noted journalist from Mumbai, Raju Parulekar, who was an ardent follower of Anna Hazare, and later transformed himself to a conscious citizen of the republic of the Government of India, has maintained in many public appearances that Bal Thackeray blocked the other backward caste people from leaning towards the ideologies of Jyotirao Phule and Ambedkar, and hence, the process of societal transformation in Maharashtra got blocked. The same strategy is being used by the RSS. The Brahmanical forces, right from the colonial times, propelled Brahmanical cultural nationalism, and the political outfits had their tacit support for such projects. The RSS cadre constantly maintained that we have to bring back our Vedic civilisation. What are the values and achievements of the Vedas or the Vedic civilisations? Identifying the Vedic civilisation archaeologically does not become part of the training process as it is non-existent. Their training goes with the presupposition that you have to be committed to Mā Bhārati. Though Savarkar maintains the idea of fatherland, the RSS, realising that the connotation of the nation has to be identified with the idea of motherland, and accordingly, emotional and false pride are injected in the minds of youths and the larger public at large under the identity of being Hindu. Their definition of nation and nationalism is narrated very systematically in such a way that the non-Brahmins are made to believe that the Vedas and the practices of yadnya (sacrifice) are a great expression of civilisational continuity, and forced to believe in the mythic all the time The RSS’ advocacy of science and rationalism are deeply rooted in their belief in the divine and sacred, and hence, what is narrated as science is a myth. There is no attempt on the part of the RSS to follow Article 51 of the Constitution for spreading scientific temperament. The rationalist movement against blind faith and against the claimed godmen has been very strong in the city of Nagpur. It was led by Shyam Manav, a well-known rationalist. In western India, it was led by Govind Pansare from Kolhapur, a well-known trade union leader and part of the Left party, and Narendra Dabholkar, a well-known person from Pune. When Pansare and Dabholkar were assassinated, silence was maintained by outfits like the RSS. Moreover, no rational and scientific movements would be supported by the RSS. This has led to a constant conflict between the RSS and the Ambedkarites. Principally, ideological opposition to the RSS has always been Ambedkar. Hence, the RSS judged the impact and intricacies offered by Ambedkar in Annihilation of Caste and crafted their agenda and functioning to counter the solutions and remedies offered by Ambedkar. It is the singular organisation that laboriously worked against Ambedkar’s Annihilation of Caste project.